New Historical Fiction for Your Book Club

Historical fiction has remained a pretty popular genre and one excellent for book clubs and their discussions. The genre has a special place in my heart since reading it as a kid made me more interested in history as a subject than classes did, and I owe it for my knowledge of certain times in history.

Our fascination with the past can be good and even necessary, but it can also be…kinda weird. Take, for instance, the current Trad Wife movement. It’s a trend that basically espouses living as a “traditional” wife. The movement, and its influencers, take traditional to mean that very narrow view of how they think women were living as wives in, like, the ’50s or something. Listen, it’s goofy (and highly idealized and therefore inaccurate), but it’s also none of my business how other people live, and I support women’s right to make goofy decisions.