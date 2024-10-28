Wake up, babe — a new Best Books of the Year just dropped. Somehow, we’re already on to the second list like this before Halloween (B&N had the first). Listen, we’re not complaining! But also, we hope this trend doesn’t encroach into earlier in the year. Just saying.

As for the list itself, there are 10 books on it that are mostly not a surprise. The bestselling Adventures of Huckleberry Finn retelling James by Percival Everett is there, as is the popular artist-becoming-undone tale All Fours by Miranda July. There are also nonfiction works like Survival Is a Promise: The Eternal Life of Audre Lorde by Alexis Pauline Gumbs and By the Fire We Carry: The Generations-Long Fight for Justice on Native Land by Rebecca Nagle.

The full list of the best books of 2024 according to Publishers Weekly is as follows:

All Fours by Miranda July

James by Percival Everett

The Book of Love by Kelly Link

By the Fire We Carry: The Generations-Long Fight for Justice on Native Land by Rebecca Nagle

The Heart That Fed: A Father, a Son, and the Long Shadow of War by Carl Sciacchitano

Herscht 07769 by László Krasznahorkai, trans. from the Hungarian by Ottilie Mulzet

My Friends by Hisham Matar

Survival Is a Promise: The Eternal Life of Audre Lorde by Alexis Pauline Gumbs

Traveling: On the Path of Joni Mitchell by Ann Powers

When the Clock Broke: Con Men, Conspiracists, and How America Cracked Up in the Early 1990s by John Ganz

To read reviews of each book, visit Publishers Weekly.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.