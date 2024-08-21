The Biggest Book Club Books Coming Out This Fall

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

And just like that, after a summer that felt like it was entirely made up of heat waves and tropical storms, we are preparing for fall. I’m going to be real and say that, at first, I was scoffing a bit at the fall book lists I started seeing about a week ago. Weather forecasts still had a lot of us firmly in the 80s and 90s, temperature-wise, and outside was giving more iced tea than pumpkin spice.

But this week, I’m on a different beat. There’s a natural breeze and I can smell people cooking soup. And listen, I am all for leaving this hell of a summer behind us. Turns out the book world is, too. As various fall reading lists have been popping up, I’ve selected a few books that I think will be on everyone’s TBRs this fall.