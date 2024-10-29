a fair-skinned person holding a mug with a book and autumn-themed decor in their lap
In the Club

The Best Book Club Books Out in November to Read With Your Book Club

The best new book club books out in November are by Haruki Murakami and others, have revenge plots, and are bookish memoirs.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Erica Ezeifedi

Associate Editor

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_.

View All posts by Erica Ezeifedi

Somehow, we are already knocking on November’s door, which is great for new books, but also nerve-racking because of…just everything. I don’t know about y’all, but I am tired tired.

There are, at least, a lot of new books coming out to both distract us and even expand our understanding of certain things. Haruki Murakami and Robin Wall Kimmerer both have new books out this month, and there’s a bookish memoir and a tale of revenge to look forward to.

cover of The City and Its Uncertain Walls by Haruki Murakami

The City and Its Uncertain Walls by Haruki Murakami

A new Murakami is always going to make waves, and this is his first in six years. Fans of the author will find the Town here familiar. It’s where a Dream Reader reviews dreams and where shadows go on their own way. There’s love, noir, pop culture, jazz, libraries, and the intriguing otherworldliness that we’ve come to expect from Murakami.

a graphic of the cover of The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World by Robin Wall Kimmerer

The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World by Robin Wall Kimmerer, illustrated by John Burgoyne

I haven’t come across anyone who’s read Braiding Sweetgrass by Kimmerer who doesn’t recommend it emphatically. Here, the Indigenous scientist considers the gift economy and how we can better position ourselves when it comes to reciprocity and community, based on lessons from nature. Which is, of course, in direct contrast to the capitalist-driven culture of scarcity we currently live in.

cover of City of Night Birds by Juhea Kim

City of Night Birds by Juhea Kim

From the author of Beasts of a Little Land comes a novel set in 2019 in the ballet world of Russia. Prima Ballerina Natalia Leonova is back in St. Petersberg after a career-altering accident led her to substance abuse. She encounters old ghosts — both haunting and alluring — as she traverses her old stomping ground, and when she gets offered a way back to her former glory on stage by sus genius Dmitri, she’ll have to decide whether trying to reenter the world of ballet is worth its more cutthroat aspects.

cover of She’s Always Hungry: Stories Eliza Clark

She’s Always Hungry: Stories by Eliza Clark

The bestselling author of Boy Parts is back with a collection of stories that have her dark sense of humor…with a little body horror thrown in for good measure. Clark takes us from California to Frontier-era America, to an unexplored planet in the future, unsettling us along the way.

cover of Kill Yours, Kill Mine by Katherine Kovacic

Kill Yours, Kill Mine by Katherine Kovacic

There are more plans for revenge simmering in Kill Yours, Kill Mine, but this time with a more sinister bubble. Mia has a…unique counseling practice. It’s named after The Pleiades, the seven tragic sisters of Greek mythology who died of grief or were killed to be saved. But the name isn’t what makes it different — Mia has intentionally been gathering hurt women for a more radical kind of healing, one that is a little more hands-on. All of the women — Amy, Gabrielle, Katy, Brooke, and Olivia — had sisters who were murdered by partners who walked free, and Mia just needs Naomi to join before they can really enact what she’s been planning (hint: it’s in the title).

cover of Gather Me: A Memoir in Praise of the Books That Saved Me by Glory Edim

Gather Me: A Memoir in Praise of the Books That Saved Me by Glory Edim

Here, the founder of the Well-Read Black Girl book club highlights the relationship she’s had with books all her life. As a daughter of Nigerian immigrants growing up in Virginia, the books that often left the biggest impression on Edim were ones where she felt uplifted and represented. This is technically out the last week of October, but I wanted to include it since I feel like it’s the best kind of memoir for a book club.

Suggestion Section

Nibbles and Sips: Carne Guisada (Puerto Rican beef stew)

I was reading the pick for one of my book clubs (This Could Be Us by Kennedy Ryan) when one of the protagonists mentioned that her favorite comfort food was carne guisada. Wit the temperature steady dropping, it sounded like the perfect thing to have, so I shimmied over to the grocery store, audiobook still playing, and got everything to make it. Heads up that while Elena’s recipe is really good, but ended up being a little salty, so either cut back on added salt or add a cup of water at the end.

Book Club Tings:

A printable list of book club-friendly questions

More To Read

New Native American Books to Read in November

A Memoir of a Beloved Trans Activist, Author, and Artist

8 Historical Fiction Novels Set in Scotland

The Best Thrillers of The Past 10 Years

**Below is an extended list for All Access members**

Membership Required

Already a member? Log in here

The comments section is moderated according to our community guidelines. Please check them out so we can maintain a safe and supportive community of readers!

For more book club goodness, click here.