The Most Read Books on Goodreads in October 2024

Every week here at Book Riot, we share the top five most read books on Goodreads, and at the end of the month, we report the most read books over the entire month. If you’ve been keeping track of the weekly lists, this one will not be a surprise. In fact, the titles and order are identical to last week’s. To keep it interesting, I’ve also added the top five most read books in October in three countries across the globe. This time, we’re featuring Germany, Malaysia, and Puerto Rico.

I’m not saying the Malaysia has better reading taste than the rest of us, but they have both Welcome to the Hyunam-Dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-Reum and Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa in their top five, and everyone knows that books about books are reader catnip. It’s also always interesting to see the titles popular in one country that haven’t been translated yet. In Germany, 22 Bahnen by Caroline Wahl is one of the most read books of the month, despite being published in 2023. Unfortunately, there doesn’t appear to be an English translation yet.