Unusual Suspects

A Book Set in ’70s Ireland Asks If Violence Can Save Us

Jamie Canaves

Contributing Editor

Jamie Canavés is the Tailored Book Recommendations coordinator and Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter writer–in case you’re wondering what you do with a Liberal Arts degree. She’s never met a beach she didn’t like, always says yes to dessert, loves ‘80s nostalgia, all forms of entertainment, and can hold a conversation using only gifs. You can definitely talk books with her on Litsy and Goodreads. Depending on social media’s stability maybe also Twitter and Bluesky.

Mystery fans delight, here’s a roundup with news, announcements, and adaptations of all the things to know.

270 Reasons

Here’s a project with an array of fantastic authors and writers, each with an essay for why it’s important for them, and everyone, to vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. The 270 Reasons site is simply links to every essay, showing the title, a quote, and the author’s name—and it’s updated daily!

I, of course, looked for mystery authors: I Have Some Questions For You author Rebecca Makkai wrote “Because you shouldn’t throw your vote away”; Shutter Island author Dennis Lehane wrote “Because she’s the fighter; he’s the bully”; The Lions of Fifth Avenue author Fiona Davis wrote, “Because she will uphold the peaceful transfer of power.”

Exciting Adaptation News

The Baby Reindeer Lawsuit

If you want to keep up with the ongoing case related to the Netflix show Baby Reindeer—which is based on the creator’s claim that Fiona Harvey stalked him— Them has the latest, and backstory: Baby Reindeer is Not a “True Story,” Judge Rules. Fiona Harvey Can Proceed With Her Lawsuit

In Mystery Book Announcement News

Busybody Mysteries

Amazon Original Stories has put out a collection of stories from a handful of current mystery writers. The theme? Busybodies, because they notice everything, of course. Pick up One Lucky Subscriber by Kellye Garrett, Staged by Elle Cosimano, The Reunion Dinner by Jesse Q. Sutanto, Crime of Fashion by Emma Rosenblum, The Nosy Neighbor by Nita Prose, and A Classic Case by Alicia Thompson while you wait for their next novels, or use this as a great way to “sample” a bunch of great current writers.

