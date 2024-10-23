8 Historical Fiction Novels Set in Scotland

Julia is a professional nerd who can be spotted in the wild lounging with books in the park in Brooklyn, NY. She has a BA in International Studies from the University of Chicago and an MA in Media Studies from Pratt Institute. She loves fandom, theater, cheese, and Edith Piaf. Find her at juliarittenberg.com .

Traveling alone is one of my favorite activities, and my favorite place I’ve been is Scotland. Edinburgh is on the list of best cities for writers, and there are a ton of literary tourist destinations you can visit as well. As a country, Scotland has inspired countless novelists to delve into the history of the country — there are the decades of war over the borders with England, the many purportedly haunted locations, and the beautiful nature in which to set dramatic tales. Having spent some time in the Highlands, it’s one of those places where the borders between the past and the present feel tenuous.

When looking for historical fiction in Scotland, it’s a noticeably white genre. However, there is still a community of diverse authors in Scotland working to document their history in the country. Since October is Black History Month in the UK, it’s a great time to read about Black Scottish history and look into contemporary stories as well. The book Black Oot Here is a collection of pieces by Black authors in Scotland, and there is also an organization called the Scottish BPOC Writers Network to support Black authors in Scotland.