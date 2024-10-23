8 Historical Fiction Novels Set in Scotland
Traveling alone is one of my favorite activities, and my favorite place I’ve been is Scotland. Edinburgh is on the list of best cities for writers, and there are a ton of literary tourist destinations you can visit as well. As a country, Scotland has inspired countless novelists to delve into the history of the country — there are the decades of war over the borders with England, the many purportedly haunted locations, and the beautiful nature in which to set dramatic tales. Having spent some time in the Highlands, it’s one of those places where the borders between the past and the present feel tenuous.
When looking for historical fiction in Scotland, it’s a noticeably white genre. However, there is still a community of diverse authors in Scotland working to document their history in the country. Since October is Black History Month in the UK, it’s a great time to read about Black Scottish history and look into contemporary stories as well. The book Black Oot Here is a collection of pieces by Black authors in Scotland, and there is also an organization called the Scottish BPOC Writers Network to support Black authors in Scotland.
For historical fiction set in Scotland, I’ve rounded up histories from different eras, as well as romances set in old Scotland.
Recent histories
The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie by Muriel Spark
As portrayed by the inimitable Maggie Smith, Jean Brodie is a teacher at a Scottish school in the 1930s with an aggressive approach to teaching. She works at the Blaine School for Girls in Edinburgh. After selecting a group of her favorite students, Miss Brodie works to mold them as young scholars and teaches them how to live their lives outside of school.
Imagined Corners by Willa Muir
In an observant satire of Scottish society in 1912, a woman named Elizabeth Shand travels with her new husband to the small coastal town of Calderwick. She soon finds out that her husband, Hector, has a more notorious reputation in the town than she was originally aware of. She also meets her sister-in-law, Elise, an older woman who married into the family like she did. They both have to deal with a world not set up for them.
A longer way back
Mary Queen of Scotland and the Isles by Margaret George
Mary is a continued figure of fascination for historians because of her action-packed life. This novel dramatizes the near-constant movement of Mary throughout her life. From being raised in France to being widowed at 18 to the nonstop drama of her ascension and fall in Scotland, Margaret George delves into how Mary must have felt throughout all of this.
The Highland Witch by Susan Fletcher
The Glencoe Massacre of 1692 was a major historical event in Scotland because the soldiers who perpetrated the violence did so against their hosts for the week. In killing the Macdonald clan, the English soldiers broke the contract of hospitality. A woman named Corrag is accused of witchcraft, as well as participating in the massacre, and awaits her death. When Charles Leslie comes to question her about the events, they both discover more than they expected.
The Lost Queen by Signe Pike
This historical fantasy novel follows the early medieval queen of Scotland, Languoreth, and imagines her as a more magical version of the history that was happening at the time. Christianity was rising in conflict with paganism, and Languoreth, and her twin brother, Lailoken, are determined to preserve the Old Way. Caught between her attraction to a young warrior and her political engagement, Languoreth charts her own way forward in ancient Scotland.
Scottish Romance
Never Cross a Highlander by Lisa Rayne
After carefully planning her escape for years, the last thing Ailsa Connery needs is an obstacle. Kallum MacNeill, also known as Dunh Mahoun, or the Black Devil, is an infamous Highland warrior who frees the enslaved around Scotland. When he accidentally captures Ailsa, they both have to make sure the other doesn’t ruin their plans.
A Rogue’s Rules for Seduction by Eva Leigh
The third novel in Eva Leigh’s Last Chance Scoundrels series takes place at a house party on an isolated Scottish island. Willa Ransom was left at the altar by her ex-fiancé a year ago, and the last place she expected to see him was the weekend visit with no way out. Her ex, Dominic Killburn, still loves her very much but has to make up for his dramatic exit from her life over an intense weekend.
Highland Conquest by Heather McCollum
To unite two clans in 15th century Scotland, Cain Sinclair decides he has to woo the warrior Ella Sutherland. She’s a member of his clan’s enemy clan and is definitely not interested in marriage. After capturing her and bringing her to his castle, he has to figure out how to actually woo her and grow as a person. Ella is a warrior and won’t accept the loss of her freedom.
If you’re still hungry for Scottish stories, you can dive into mysteries set in Scotland and contemporary Scottish literature. You can also dive into more books set in the region with Irish historical fiction and British mysteries.