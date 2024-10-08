A New THURSDAY MURDER CLUB Book and More Library News
We’re in the middle of the big fall publishing wave, so here are some updates from the publishing industry, along with some big book announcements and new titles you and your patrons should be familiar with.
Publishing News
Forty percent of publishing jobs have disappeared over the course of 30 years. What happened?
The former president of indie publisher Phoenix Books has been found guilty of embezzling at least $1.3 million over the course of several years.
New & Upcoming Titles
Jeanine Cummins, author of American Dirt, is publishing a new novel about Puerto Rico, indicating that no one has learned anything since 2020.
Richard Osman has announced the next book in the Thursday Murder Club series, due out next September.
Social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney is also publishing a debut memoir in 2025.
Open Road Media is republishing six of Stephen Graham Jones’ out-of-print titles.
The best books to read in October, plus October picks for queer books, mysteries/thrillers, nonfiction, historical fiction, SFF, romance.
What Your Patrons Are Hearing About
The Message – Ta-Nehisi Coates (Atlantic, New York Times, Vanity Fair)
The Mighty Red – Louise Erdrich (New York Times, Washington Post)
Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering – Malcolm Gladwell (L.A. Times, New York Times, Washington Post)
Intermezzo – Sally Rooney (BBC, NPR, USA Today, Washington Post)
Disney High: The Untold Story of the Rise and Fall of Disney Channel’s Tween Empire – Ashley Spencer (L.A. Times, People, Vanity Fair, Washington Post)
The Empusium: A Health Resort Horror Story – Olga Tokarczuk (New York Times, Vulture, Washington Post)
What books are you and your patrons looking forward to the most this month?
