New Releases and More for August 20, 2024
This week, Liberty and Emily discuss Obitchuary, The Secret Dead Club, We Love the Nightlife, and more great books!
Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a
beat book.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
Learn something new, sharpen your skills, and expand your horizons with our Better Living Through Books newsletter. Better Living Through Books is your resource for reading material that helps you live the life you want. From self-help to cookbooks to parenting to personal finance, relationships, and more, Better Living Through Books has got you covered. If it’s part of life, it can be part of your reading life. That’s what Better Living Through Books is all about.
Visit bookriot.com/betterliving to subscribe for free, or become an All Access member starting at $6 per month or $60 per year and get unlimited access to members-only content in 20+ newsletters, community features, and the warm fuzzies knowing you are supporting independent media.
Books Discussed On the Show:
Obitchuary: The Big Hot Book of Death by Spencer Henry and Madison Reyes
The Secret Dead Club by Karen Strong
Bad Witches by H. B. Akumiah
You Will Never Be Me by Jesse Q. Sutanto
Swallow the Ghost by Eugenie Montague
We Love the Nightlife by Rachel Koller Croft
Black Butterflies by Priscilla Morris
Sacrificial Animals by Kailee Pedersen
Paperback Releases:
Lush Lives by J. Vanessa Lyon
The Great Transition by Nick Fuller Googins
Terrace Story by Hilary Leichter
Black Sheep by Rachel Harrison
Holler, Child: Stories by LaToya Watkins
The Pomegranate Gate by Ariel Kaplan
Forgive Me Not by Jennifer Baker
What We’re Reading:
The Pairing by Casey McQuiston
The Antidote by Karen Russell
Carl’s Doomsday Scenario: Dungeon Crawler Carl Book 2 by Matt Dinniman
Killer Shark in Another World Vol. 1 by Kuboken
Gliff by Ali Smith
More Books Out This Week:
Tessa Miyata Is So Unlucky by Julie Abe
Storybook Ending by Poppy Alexander
What You Made Me Do by Barbara Gayle Austin
The Volcano Daughters by Gina María Balibrera
The Devil at His Elbow: Alex Murdaugh and the Fall of a Southern Dynasty by Valerie Bauerlein
When the Ice Is Gone: What a Greenland Ice Core Reveals About Earth’s Tumultuous History and Perilous Future by Paul Bierman
Loving Corrections by adrienne maree brown
Drown Me with Dreams by Gabi Burton
Clown in a Cornfield 3: The Church of Frendo by Adam Cesare
The Instrumentalist by Harriet Constable
Heavy Hitter by Katie Cotugno
‘Til Heist Do Us Part by Sara Desai
Morbidly Yours by Ivy Fairbanks
A Season of Perfect Happiness by Maribeth Fischer
Wisteria (Belladonna) by Adalyn Grace
Survival Is a Promise: The Eternal Life of Audre Lorde by Alexis Pauline Gumbs
Asunder by Kerstin Hall
My Salty Mary (The Lady Janies) by Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton, Jodi Meadows
Rise and Divine by Lana Harper
The Other Ones by Fran Hart
Blackheart Man by Nalo Hopkinson
A Pair of Wings by Carole Hopson
The Unicorn Woman by Gayl Jones
One Hundred Shadows by Hwang Jungeun, Jung Yewon (translator)
The Four by Ellie Keel
Becoming Little Shell: A Landless Indian’s Journey Home by Chris La Tray
The Swifts: A Gallery of Rogues by Beth Lincoln
Someone in the Attic by Andrea Mara
Love and Other Conspiracies by Mallory Marlowe
The Full Moon Coffee Shop by Mai Mochizuki, Jesse Kirkwood (translator)
She Who Knows: Firespitter by Nnedi Okorafor
Love Triangle: How Trigonometry Shapes the World by Matt Parker
By Any Other Name by Jodi Picoult
Freedom Is a Feast by Alejandro Puyana
The Divide by Morgan Richter
Planes Flying over a Monster: Essays by Daniel Saldaña París, Christina MacSweeney, and Philip K. Zimmerman (translators)
The Slow Road North: How I Found Peace in an Improbable Country by Rosie Schaap
There Are Rivers in the Sky by Elif Shafak
Rules for Ghosting by Shelly Jay Shore
This Is Why We Lied: A Will Trent Thriller by Karin Slaughter
Bluff: Poems by Danez Smith
Pearl by Sherri L. Smith, Christine Norrie
Love Requires Chocolate by Ravynn K. Stringfield
House of Thorns by Isabel Strychacz
The Last Witch in Edinburgh by Marielle Thompson
Voyage of the Damned by Frances White
Wild Failure: Stories by Zoe Whittall
Helga by Catherine Yu
Earth to Moon: A Memoir by Moon Unit Zappa