New Releases and More for August 20, 2024

This week, Liberty and Emily discuss Obitchuary, The Secret Dead Club, We Love the Nightlife, and more great books!

Books Discussed On the Show:

Obitchuary: The Big Hot Book of Death by Spencer Henry and Madison Reyes

The Secret Dead Club by Karen Strong

Bad Witches by H. B. Akumiah

You Will Never Be Me by Jesse Q. Sutanto

Swallow the Ghost by Eugenie Montague

We Love the Nightlife by Rachel Koller Croft

Black Butterflies by Priscilla Morris

Sacrificial Animals by Kailee Pedersen

Paperback Releases:

Lush Lives by J. Vanessa Lyon

The Great Transition by Nick Fuller Googins

Terrace Story by Hilary Leichter

Black Sheep by Rachel Harrison

Holler, Child: Stories by LaToya Watkins

The Pomegranate Gate by Ariel Kaplan

Forgive Me Not by Jennifer Baker

What We’re Reading:

The Pairing by Casey McQuiston

The Antidote by Karen Russell

Carl’s Doomsday Scenario: Dungeon Crawler Carl Book 2 by Matt Dinniman

Killer Shark in Another World Vol. 1 by Kuboken

Gliff by Ali Smith

More Books Out This Week:

Tessa Miyata Is So Unlucky by Julie Abe

Storybook Ending by Poppy Alexander

What You Made Me Do by Barbara Gayle Austin

The Volcano Daughters by Gina María Balibrera

The Devil at His Elbow: Alex Murdaugh and the Fall of a Southern Dynasty by Valerie Bauerlein

When the Ice Is Gone: What a Greenland Ice Core Reveals About Earth’s Tumultuous History and Perilous Future by Paul Bierman

Loving Corrections by adrienne maree brown

Drown Me with Dreams by Gabi Burton

Clown in a Cornfield 3: The Church of Frendo by Adam Cesare

The Instrumentalist by Harriet Constable

Heavy Hitter by Katie Cotugno

‘Til Heist Do Us Part by Sara Desai

Morbidly Yours by Ivy Fairbanks

A Season of Perfect Happiness by Maribeth Fischer

Wisteria (Belladonna) by Adalyn Grace

Survival Is a Promise: The Eternal Life of Audre Lorde by Alexis Pauline Gumbs

Asunder by Kerstin Hall

My Salty Mary (The Lady Janies) by Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton, Jodi Meadows

Rise and Divine by Lana Harper

The Other Ones by Fran Hart

Blackheart Man by Nalo Hopkinson

A Pair of Wings by Carole Hopson

The Unicorn Woman by Gayl Jones

One Hundred Shadows by Hwang Jungeun, Jung Yewon (translator)

The Four by Ellie Keel

Becoming Little Shell: A Landless Indian’s Journey Home by Chris La Tray

The Swifts: A Gallery of Rogues by Beth Lincoln

Someone in the Attic by Andrea Mara

Love and Other Conspiracies by Mallory Marlowe

The Full Moon Coffee Shop by Mai Mochizuki, Jesse Kirkwood (translator)

She Who Knows: Firespitter by Nnedi Okorafor

Love Triangle: How Trigonometry Shapes the World by Matt Parker

By Any Other Name by Jodi Picoult

Freedom Is a Feast by Alejandro Puyana

The Divide by Morgan Richter

Planes Flying over a Monster: Essays by Daniel Saldaña París, Christina MacSweeney, and Philip K. Zimmerman (translators)

The Slow Road North: How I Found Peace in an Improbable Country by Rosie Schaap

There Are Rivers in the Sky by Elif Shafak

Rules for Ghosting by Shelly Jay Shore

This Is Why We Lied: A Will Trent Thriller by Karin Slaughter

Bluff: Poems by Danez Smith

Pearl by Sherri L. Smith, Christine Norrie

Love Requires Chocolate by Ravynn K. Stringfield

House of Thorns by Isabel Strychacz

The Last Witch in Edinburgh by Marielle Thompson

Voyage of the Damned by Frances White

Wild Failure: Stories by Zoe Whittall

Helga by Catherine Yu

Earth to Moon: A Memoir by Moon Unit Zappa