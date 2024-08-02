The Most Read Books on Goodreads In July

What the biggest, buzziest books of the moment? There are a lot of ways to approach this question: is it the bestselling books? The ones getting the most positive reviews? Or, perhaps, the ones being read by the most people? That last definition is where the most read books on Goodreads comes in.

Of course, we can’t get an accurate picture of the books everyone on Earth is reading right now — we can’t even get an accurate snapshot of book sales! Still, Goodreads is the reading tracker with the most users, so it’s the closest thing we have. It’s always interesting to see how the books being talked about the most — the ones you might see on TikTok, in New York Times reviews, or even recommended in person frequently — are not necessarily the ones that are actually being read by the most people. It’s not even a match for the bestseller list, because as we all know, buying a book and reading it are very different things.