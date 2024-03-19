8 of the Most Polarizing Romance Novels Ever Written

The inimitable Nikki DeMarco is as well-traveled as she is well-read. Being an enneagram 3, Aries, high school librarian, makes her love for efficiency is unmatched. She lives in Richmond, Virginia, and is passionate about helping teens connect to books. Nikki has an MFA in creative writing, is a TBR bibliologist, and writes for Harlequin, Audible, Kobo, and MacMillan. Since that leaves her so much time, she’s currently working on writing a romance novel, too. Find her on all socials @iamnikkidemarco ( Instagram , Twitter , Threads )

Romance is a polarizing genre. Like much genre fiction, romance is a love-it-or-hate-it kind of deal. Romance lovers will fight to defend the genre until they are out of breath, and for good reason. It is often not taken seriously as literature. People who hate romance trivialize it as predictable (as if a literary fiction novel ending tragically isn’t predictable), dismiss it as unserious (as if celebrating joy, love, and pleasure aren’t worthwhile pursuits), and belittle it as filth (as if sex is something dirty or shameful). The age-old argument of happy endings not being literature rages on, along with the idea that ending a book with hope is somehow less realistic than ending it with despair. There’s also the classic misogyny factor of people hating romance because it is written primarily by women for women.

Before we get started looking at the most polarizing romance novels, let’s get a few well-known, buzzy titles out of the way. These books are associated with romance and often do great things for the genre, but they aren’t technically romances. I’m talking about the big three: The Notebook, Twilight, and 50 Shades of Grey. These are absolutely love stories, and some of them are extremely romantic. But they aren’t technically romances. A romance is identified by having love as the central plot between two or more characters and a hopeful ending, whether that’s happily ever after or happily for now. None of these three have a happy ending. So let’s get to some books that do, and what makes them so controversial.