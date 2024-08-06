The Best New Book Releases Out August 6, 2024

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

Now that we are in August, there are many new releases to consider. So many that I really had to exercise restraint with this list. There’s the translated mystery Time of the Flies by Claudia Piñeiro, trans. by Frances Riddle; and the historical fiction/mystery combo that is the whimsical After Oz by Gordon McAlpine.

T. Kingfisher serves up “a dark retelling of the Brothers Grimm’s Goose Girl” with A Sorceress Comes to Call, while Hayley Dennings’ This Ravenous Fate is a decadent, Jazz Age YA vampire tale set in Harlem. But if you’d like some artwork to go with your fantastical YA, there’s Geneva Bowers’ magical girl graphic novel Hovergirls.

Finally, the new releases below have assassins in ancient cities, vengeance and evil spirits, eclectic Central American stories, and more.

The Dead Cat Tail Assassins by P. Djèlí Clark Every story I’ve read by Djèlí Clark has been woman-centric and fantastical, and I am super geeked for these dead cat tail assassins. Eveen the Eviscerator is our protagonist, and early on, we find out she’s a pro working in an ancient city. She’s sworn to the Matron of Assassins and must follow three vows lest she meet an early end. But then the city gets turned upside down, and a memory suddenly surfaces that was meant to be wiped, and now she’s got to make good on a promise she made a while ago.

Hum by Helen Phillips In Hum, National Book Award—longlisted Helen Phillips nestles a sort of utopia inside a largely dystopian world. May loses her job to AI robots called “Hums” in a climate change-stricken city. Desperate to take care of her family, she signs up for an experiment that makes her unrecognizable to surveillance. She also spends a pretty penny on passes to a botanical garden that’s basically Eden 2.0. But the addiction to tech devices her family has proves harder to shake than she thought, and she realizes she’ll have to resort to trusting a dubious Hum.

The Seventh Veil of Salome by Silvia Moreno-Garcia At this point, we already know what to expect from Moreno-Garcia: bangers. This time, the genre chameleon tells us the story of three women. In 1950s Hollywood, two of them are Tinseltown hopefuls. There’s the unknown Mexican ingenue, Vera Larios, who becomes the girl du jour after it’s announced that she’s to play the life-changing role of Salome—but there’s also Nancy Hartley, an actress still hoping to make it big, and who has fallen into desperation. Lastly, there’s princess Salome herself, cursed to love the prophet who has doomed her stepfather, Herod.