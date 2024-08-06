The Best BIPOC Books Out in August
August has a lot going on, books-wise. Already, there’s TIME‘s list of the best 50 romance novels, S. A. Cosby’s next book will be the first release for a new imprint by Flatiron, and Imani Perry won the inaugural Inside Literary Prize, the first literary prize in the U.S. judged by incarcerated people.
And then there are the books. There are so many books I wanted to include as the best BIPOC books out in August, but I had to reign it in a bit. Below, you’ll find ancient city assassins, an influencer murder mystery, oracles in 1920s El Salvador, and more.
There Are Rivers in the Sky by Elif Shafak
The ancient city of Nineveh produced one of the most enduring pieces of literature: The Epic of Gilgamesh. It’s this poem that affects the lives of Arthur in 1840s London, Narin in 2014 Turkey, and Zaleekah in 2018 London. Each of them fight to make it out of their predicaments—even as struggles with mental health threaten to pull them back down—and each is tied to the other through a single drop of water.
The Dead Cat Tail Assassins by P. Djèlí Clark
Fantasy girlies, gather ’round, because Djèlí Clark really is That Guy when it comes to writing interesting female characters set in living, breathing fantasy worlds. Here, the titular kitties aren’t literally cats, but they do scratch. Eveen the Eviscerator is a discreet and skilled assassin who belongs to a guild sworn to the Matron of Assassins, follows the rules, and does her job. But then the Festival of the Clockwork King comes around and turns the entire city upside down, and suddenly that memory that was supposed to have been wiped comes back, and Eveen realizes she has other promises to keep.
The Hypocrite by Jo Hamya
In the summer of 2020, Sophia is a young playwright whose latest play has been a hit. All that’s left is for her father—an author of yesteryear whose novels haven’t aged well—to see it and give his opinion. Little does he know it brings to life an argument the two of them had while vacationing in Sicily a couple years ago…and it cuts him up.
The Volcano Daughters by Gina María Balibrera
In El Salvador in 1923, Graciela is a young girl growing up on a volcano with indentured Indigenous women who work on coffee plantations. One day, she’s whisked away and sent to the capital, where she’ll meet the sister she never knew she had and serve as an oracle for rising dictator El Gran Pendejo. While they are shielded from some things their fellow countrymen suffer, the dictator is still immensely cruel, and after years of living under him, they come to realize how much they’ve unwillingly helped shape the genocide that strikes Graciela’s community. When she and her sister finally escape, they both think the other dead, and in their quest to reinvent themselves, they’ll journey from Hollywood to Paris, with the ghosts of their past lives at their heels.
Becoming Little Shell: A Landless Indian’s Journey Home by Chris La Tray
Growing up, La Tray knew himself to be Indian, even though his father always denied it. When he goes to his grandfather’s funeral and sees so many obviously Indigenous relatives, his heritage becomes undeniable. He sets out to learn more about his people, thereby learning more about himself. He does research, speaks to elders, and joins the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians’ struggle to become federally recognized.
The Girl with No Reflection by Keshe Chow
YA Asian lore-inspired fantasy is entirely my bag, which The Girl with No Reflection very much is, but with a dash of horror for some spice. In it, Princess Ying Yue has found out how cold the world can be through her betrothal to the crown prince, who’s locked her in her room and doesn’t seem to care about her at all. In her solitude, all she has is her reflection, until she unknowingly opens a gateway to a mirror world. There, the crown prince is warmer, someone to fall in love with, even, but there’s bad blood between this mirror world and her reality that involves the seven other royal brides who were engaged to the crown prince before she was.
The Maid and the Crocodile by Jordan Ifueko
I just said that Asian lore-inspired YA fantasy is very much my thing, and so is West African-lore-inspired fantasy. If you haven’t already read Ifueko’s Raybearer duology and you love fantasy, please do. It’s got demons, and queer characters, and a magic system that I connected with on a spiritual level. The Maid and the Crocodile takes place in the same world as the duology, but you don’t necessarily have to have read the first books. It would be better, though, because they’re so good.
Here, Small Sade is looking for a job in the magical city of Oluwan. She hopes to work as a maid for people who won’t give her trouble for her disability or her appearance. Before she can find them, though, she accidentally becomes bound to the powerful god Crocodile, who she has to impress lest she become the latest pretty girl he devours. Crocodile, pretty himself, realizes the two of them are bound by fate once she reveals she’s a curse eater. Once she gets away from him, she starts a career as a curse eater to the wealthy, but Crocodile still has plans for her, and they may even involve a revolution.
You Will Never Be Me by Jesse Q. Sutanto
Add this latest by the prolific Sutanto to the list of books coming out recently that really chop up the whole image of The Influencer. Influencer Meredith (Mer) Lee taught Aspen Palmer everything she knows about the life of an influencer. But then Aspen gets big and basically leaves Mer in the dust. So Mer, petty as she is, decides that a little Lite StalkingTM and meddling in Aspen’s affairs are in order. Aspen, meanwhile, is confused on why it suddenly feels like everything in her life is falling apart, but she’s also not one to fall for the okie-doke and has some things up her sleeve. To make things extra spicy, Mer goes missing, and Aspen’s whole world goes sideways.
This Ravenous Fate by Hayley Dennings
I love Harlem. It’s, to this day, my favorite place to live, and this queer YA vampire romp is set in Jazz Age Harlem. But it’s not all sunshine and flappers—when 18-year-old Elise Saint returns home after five years in Paris, it’s to a vampire-hunting empire she’s reluctant to inherit. What’s more, there’s something changing about the reapers (this world’s vampires); they’re simultaneously becoming more human and more brutal. To find out what’s happening, she’s paired with Layla Quinn, a girl from her past who now lives as a reaper. Now that the two girls are back in each other’s lives, there’s some bad blood to sort out…that may turn into something good.
Mistress of Lies by K. M. Enright
I have been waiting for this one for a hot minute. In it, royal blood workers and gifted bastards work together under order of the vampire king to track down a serial killer ripping through the city. But, one of them is hellbent on revenge, another drawn into this world against his will, and the third, mysterious and perhaps most dangerous of all.
