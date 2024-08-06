New Books for the First Tuesday of August!
Hello, reading superstars! I hope you are all having a wonderful week so far. Today is possibly the biggest new release day of the year. Just about every kind of genre you could want has a huge title coming out today, and probably some genres we haven’t even heard of yet, too. I love naming things and I think it would be fun to make up subgenres. Like technoromance, nonfiction fantasy, sci-finance, or sports horror. Yep, it’s definitely fun.
But let’s talk about the books in actual genres out now for new release day! At the top of my list of books to acquire are Hum by Helen Phillips, The Kill List by Nadine Matheson, and Better Left Buried by Mary E. Roach. On this week’s episode of All the Books!, Danika and I talked about great books we loved that are out this week, including The Dead Cat Tail Assassins, Five-Star Stranger, and The Pairing.
Today, I am doing a round-up of exciting books from the first Tuesday of August 2024. Below, you’ll find titles (loosely) broken up into several categories to make it easier for your browsing convenience. I hope you have fun with it! And as with each first Tuesday newsletter, I am putting asterisks *** next to the books that I have had the chance to read and loved. YAY, BOOKS!
Biography and Memoir
Wanted: Toddler’s Personal Assistant: How Nannying for the 1% Taught Me about the Myths of Equality, Motherhood, and Upward Mobility in America by Stephanie Kiser
The Mysterious Mrs. Nixon: The Life and Times of Washington’s Most Private First Lady by Heath Hardage Lee
I Want to Die but I Still Want to Eat Tteokbokki: Further Conversations with My Psychiatrist by Baek Sehee, Anton Hur (translator)
Fiction
Five-Star Stranger by Kat Tang
In a League of Her Own by Kaia Alderson
Plays Well with Others by Sophie Brickman
And So I Roar by Abi Daré
Love Lessons by Sidney Halston
The Seventh Veil of Salome by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
The Rich People Have Gone Away by Regina Porter
Unspeakable Home by Ismet Prcic
There Is a Rio Grande in Heaven: Stories by Ruben Reyes Jr.
Jellyfish Have No Ears by Adèle Rosenfeld, Jeffrey Zuckerman (translator)
Yr Dead by Sam Sax
Mystery Lights by Lena Valencia
Learn something new, sharpen your skills, and expand your horizons with our Better Living Through Books newsletter. Better Living Through Books is your resource for reading material that helps you live the life you want. From self-help to cookbooks to parenting to personal finance, relationships, and more, Better Living Through Books has got you covered. If it’s part of life, it can be part of your reading life. Sign up for your free subscription to Better Living Through Books today, or become an All Access member starting at $6 per month or $60 per year and get unlimited access to members-only content in 20+ newsletters, community features, and the warm fuzzies knowing you are supporting independent media.
Middle Grade and Picture Books
Freedom Fire: Moko Magic: Carnival Chaos by Tracey Baptiste
Crushing It by Erin Becker
The Legend of the Last Library by Frank L. Cole
The Lonely Below by g. haron davis
The Crossbow of Destiny by Brandon Hoang
We Are Big Time by Hena Khan, Safiya Zerrougui
A Bite Above the Rest by Christine Virnig
Mystery and Thriller
Eye of the Beholder by Emma Bamford
The Chamber by Will Dean
Strange Folk by Alli Dyer
The River View: A Jules Clement Novel by Jamie Harrison
The Kill List (An Inspector Anjelica Henley Thriller) by Nadine Matheson
After Oz by Gordon McAlpine
A World of Hurt by Mindy Mejia
House of Glass by Sarah Pekkanen
The Devil Raises His Own by Scott Phillips
Time of the Flies by Claudia Piñeiro, Frances Riddle
Wordhunter by Stella Sands***
Agony Hill by Sarah Stewart Taylor
The In Crowd (Detective Inspector Caius Beauchamp) by Charlotte Vassell
The Last Time We Met by Anna E. Wahlgren
Nonfiction
The Bookshop: A History of the American Bookstore by Evan Friss***
The Murmuring Grief of the Americas by Daniel Borzutzky
McMillions: The Absolutely True Story of How an Unlikely Pair of FBI Agents Brought Down the Most Supersized Fraud in Fast Food History by James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte
Scattered Snows, to the North: Poems by Carl Phillips
Hot, Sour, Salty, Sweet: Essays and Interviews by Adrienne Su
Romance
The Pairing by Casey McQuiston
The Friend Zone Experiment by Zen Cho***
The Truth According to Ember by Danica Nava
The Great Dating Fake Off by Livy Hart
Good Boy by Elle Kennedy, Sarina Bowen
Four Weekends and a Funeral by Ellie Palmer
Hot Earl Summer (The Wild Wynchesters) by Erica Ridley
Sci-fi, Fantasy, and Horror
The Dead Cat Tail Assassins by P. Djèlí Clark***
The Unmothers by Leslie J. Anderson
The Mercy of Gods (The Captive’s War, #1) by James S.A. Corey
Ghost Mother by Kelly Dwyer
House of Bone and Rain by Gabino Iglesias
A Mask of Flies by Matthew Lyons
Blood Like Mine by Stuart Neville
Hum by Helen Phillips***
Full Speed to a Crash Landing by Beth Revis
Young Adult
Death at Morning House by Maureen Johnson***
HoverGirls by Geneva Bowers
The House Where Death Lives edited by Alex Brown
The Girl with No Reflection by Keshe Chow
Here Lies a Vengeful Bitch by Codie Crowley
This Ravenous Fate by Hayley Dennings
Witty in Pink by Erica George
Dance of the Starlit Sea by Kiana Krystle
The Empire Wars (The Empire Wars Series) by Akana Phenix
Better Left Buried by Mary E. Roach
This week: I’m currently reading Tartufo by Kira Jane Buxton and Witchcraft for Wayward Girls by Grady Hendrix. I have started rewatching Gravity Falls for the gazillionth time, thanks to the new book, The Book of Bill by Alex Hirsch. There’s a website mentioned in the book that had a countdown clock that counted down to July 30th, but the site has been down since then. People were speculating that they were going to announce a third season of the show, but that is too exciting for me to even entertain right now. I’ll wait and get happy about it if it actually happens. The song stuck in my head is “Queen” by Perfume Genius. And here’s a cat photo: I was only trying to take a photo of these books, but Farrokh decided he needed to insert himself into the image. And it’s actually a great picture of him, tbh. He looks so serious and literary. Maybe he can use it for his author photo when he writes a book.
That’s it for me today, friends. I am sending you love and good wishes for whatever is happening in your life right now. Thank you, as always, for joining me each week as I rave about books! See you next week. – XO, Liberty
“For to know a man’s library is, in some measure, to know his mind.”—Geraldine Brooks, March
If you’re reading this newsletter online and want new releases in your inbox, sign up for New Books! here.