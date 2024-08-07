New Nonfiction for Your Book Club
I recently attended a book club meeting for The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander. Believe it or not, I had never before attended a book club where we discussed a nonfiction book. Well, I didn’t finish the book (I know), but I did engage in some great conversation and I have a great tip to share with y’all: I like how the person leading the book club started it off with a summary of the book to focus the discussion and bring those who maybe hadn’t quite finished *ahem* up to speed.
I recommend doing something similar for the below new nonfiction titles—which include an Indigenous memoir, compassionate true crime, a Black legend’s biography, and more—as it fits.
There’s Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension by Hanif Abdurraqib
Hanif Abdurraqib is the National Book Award-nominated author of A Little Devil in America, and here he aims his poetic eye at basketball. With his usual mix of the personal and communal, he looks at one of America’s favorite sports, examining its history, who makes it and who doesn’t, and LeBron James.
Carrie Carolyn Coco: My Friend, Her Murder, and an Obsession with the Unthinkable by Sarah Gerard
I’m not a big true crime reader, so maybe this is me just now noticing, but I’ve been appreciating the more victim-centered true crime releases I’ve been seeing lately. The genre as a whole can sometimes feel exploitative, and books like Liliana’s Invincible Summer by Cristina Rivera Garza and this latest by Sarah Gerard are so compassionate. In 2016, Gerard’s friend Carolyn Bush is murdered. The aspiring poet is stabbed by her roommate, Render Stetson-Shanahan. From what she knew, Carolyn and Render had gotten along, so what went wrong? Gerard interviews Render’s friends and family and reads writings and internet posts by both victim and murdered, trying to answer this question. Soon, she’s led to the wider societal issue of the plague of violence committed by white men.
Becoming Little Shell: A Landless Indian’s Journey Home by Chris La Tray
Growing up, La Tray knew himself to be Indian, even though his father always denied it. When he goes to his grandfather’s funeral and sees so many obviously Indigenous relatives, his heritage becomes undeniable. He sets out to learn more about his people, thereby learning more about himself. He does research, speaks to elders, and joins the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians’ struggle to become federally recognized.
A Passionate Mind in Relentless Pursuit: The Vision of Mary McLeod Bethune by Noliwe Rooks
This biography honors and brings to life to the amazing legacy of Mary MacLeod Bethune. She was the first of 17 children born free but endured terrible poverty. Despite that, she went on to not only become the first to learn to read and attend college in her family, she also started a school in 1904 that became HBCU Bethune-Cookman. Listen, I don’t even fully know how to conceptualize how she achieved all that she did; I can only read on in amazement.
Suggestion Section
Nibbles and Sips: Coffee Crème Brûlée
Jose el Cook’s recipe for coffee crème brûlée is but the latest of his that I’ve been loving the sound of. I’ve never made crème brûlée, but this YouTube short makes it look easy. And, it sounds like a perfect, sweet pick-me-up for book club meet-ups.
Book Club Tings:
A printable list of book club-friendly questions
More To Read
- Roxane Gay: The Sons of El Rey by Alex Espinoza
- Jenna Bush Hager/The Today Show: The Wedding People by Alison Espach
- Good Morning America: The Seventh Veil of Salome by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
- Erin and Dani’s Indigenous Reading Circle: Shutter by Ramona Emerson
- Reese: Slow Dance by Rainbow Rowell
- Amerie: Hum by Helen Phillips
**Below is a Look at the Latest Book I Read For a Book Club for All Access members**
The comments section is moderated according to our community guidelines. Please check them out so we can maintain a safe and supportive community of readers!
For more book club goodness, click here.