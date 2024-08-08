GMA Picks Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s THE SEVENTH VEIL OF SALOME for Book Club and More Book News!

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Emily has a PhD in English from the University of Southern Mississippi, MS, and she has an MFA in Creative Writing from GCSU in Milledgeville, GA, home of Flannery O’Connor. She spends her free time reading, watching horror movies and musicals, cuddling cats, Instagramming pictures of cats, and blogging/podcasting about books with the ladies over at #BookSquadGoals (www.booksquadgoals.com). She can be reached at emily.ecm@gmail.com. View All posts by Emily Martin

Another week, another batch of book news, and book excitement to share with all of you. Today, we’ve got more exciting celebrity memoirs, more adaptations, more cover reveals, and yeah, you guessed it, a really exciting book club announcement. Let’s hop right into it. Book Deals and Reveals Jennifer Finney Boylan is publishing a new book about gender identity entitled Cleavage: Men, Women, and the Space Between Us. The book will be published on February 4, 2025, from Celadon Books.