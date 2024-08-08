GMA Picks Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s THE SEVENTH VEIL OF SALOME for Book Club and More Book News!
Another week, another batch of book news, and book excitement to share with all of you. Today, we’ve got more exciting celebrity memoirs, more adaptations, more cover reveals, and yeah, you guessed it, a really exciting book club announcement. Let’s hop right into it.
Book Deals and Reveals
Jennifer Finney Boylan is publishing a new book about gender identity entitled Cleavage: Men, Women, and the Space Between Us. The book will be published on February 4, 2025, from Celadon Books.
Tom Blyth and Emily Bader are set to star in Netflix’s adaptation of People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry. The film will be directed by Brett Haley.
Here’s the cover of Camryn Garrett’s middle grade debut The Forgotten Summer of Seneca. This one is out on April 15, 2025.
Flatiron is debuting a new imprint, Pine and Cedar Books, in 2025. The imprint’s inaugural list includes S.A. Cosby’s King of Ashes, which Pine & Cedar bills as “a Black, Southern, Godfather-inspired crime epic.”
Good Morning America has chosen their next GMA Book Club pick! It’s The Seventh Veil of Salome by Silvia Moreno-Garcia!
Liza Minnelli has announced a new tell-all memoir. The book will be published by Grand Central Publishing in spring 2026.
Brooke Shields’ new book Brooke Shields is Not Allowed to Get Old will be out from Flatiron Books early next year. According to the book’s official description, the book is an “intimate and empowering exploration of aging” that presents a new way for women to view getting older.
Here’s the cover of Snorri Krsitjansson’s The Silent Emperor, the second book in the Hidden Legion fantasy series. This one’s out on November 21.
Book Riot Recommends
Hi, welcome to everyone’s favorite segment of Book Radar called Book Riot Recommends. This is where I’ll talk to you about all the books I’m reading, the books I’m loving, and the books I can’t wait to read and love in the near future. I think you’re going to love them too!
Can’t Wait for This One!
The Relationship Mechanic by Karmen Lee (Afterglow Books by Harlequin, January 21, 2025)
I saw the cover of this sapphic romance novel, and I was like “Okay, January can’t come soon enough.” This small-town rom-com looks so sexy, and it’s perfect for fans of Hannah Bonam-Young’s Next to You and Ashley Herring Blake’s Iris Kelly Doesn’t Date. And, hey, it’s set in Georgia, my home state, so let’s go! I’m ready.
It all starts when Jessica Jae-un Miller’s rental car breaks down on the outskirts of the small Georgia town called Peach Blossom. Jessica thinks her luck has run out, but then she meets her mechanic. Lavenia “Vini” Williams is absolutely gorgeous and exactly Jessica’s type. It’s been a while since Jessica has allowed herself to have a little fling, but she’s certainly interested in one with Vini while she’s in town.
Meanwhile, Vini is looking for real love. Jessica is cute and Vini feels a spark with her, but she also knows the woman is just passing through. Nothing real can come from pursuing something with this big city girl…or could it?
Words of Literary Wisdom
“That’s really the point of romance as a genre, women asking for what they want, without apology.”
— Happily Ever Afters by Elise Bryant
And Here’s A Cat Picture!
To get personal for a sec, my husband had a little bit of a health scare last week, and we were in the hospital for most of the week. I was missing my kitties soooo much, and when I got home, Cersei was so excited to see me. If you’re a cat person, you’ll recognize the happy wall-rubbing move. She’s very happy we’re home! And we’re happy to be home as well!
And that’s all I’ve got for you this Thursday, book friends. Have a wonderful weekend, and we’ll speak again soon!