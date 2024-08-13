New Releases and More for August 13, 2024
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Never Saw Me Coming, Lady Macbeth, The Seventh Veil of Salome, and more great books!
Books Discussed On the Show:
Never Saw Me Coming: How I Outsmarted the FBI and the Entire Banking System—and Pocketed $40 Million by Tanya Smith
Lady Macbeth by Ava Reid
Zero Stars, Do Not Recommend by MJ Wassmer
Queen B by Juno Dawson
How to Leave the House by Nathan Newman
The Seventh Veil of Salome by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Drawn Testimony: My Four Decades as a Courtroom Sketch Artist by Jane Rosenberg
The Dark We Know by Wen-yi Lee
Paperback Releases:
Ash’s Cabin by Jen Wang
Nothing Special by Nicole Flattery
The Splinter in the Sky by Kemi Ashing-Giwa
Good Fortune by C.K. Chau
Conversations with People Who Hate Me: 12 Things I Learned from Talking to Internet Strangers by Dylan Marron
My Dear Henry: A Jekyll & Hyde Remix by Kalynn Bayron
Skeleanor the Decomposer by Emily Ettlinger
Holly Horror #1 by Michelle Jabès Corpora
What We’re Reading:
Hera by Jennifer Saint
The Dead Cat Tail Assassins by P. Djèlí Clark
Tell Me What I Am by Una Mannion
Winnie-the-Pooh: Graphic Novel by Travis Dandro and A.A. Milne
More Books Out This Week:
Manboobs: A Memoir of Musicals, Visas, Hope, and Cake by Komail Aijazuddin
You’re Embarrassing Yourself: Stories of Love, Lust, and Movies by Desiree Akhavan
Silken Gazelles by Jokha Alharthi, Marilyn Booth (translator)
Glass Houses by Madeline Ashby
Clickbait by Holly Baxter
The Axeman’s Carnival by Catherine Chidgey
Haunted Ever After by Jen DeLuca
The Palace of Eros by Caro De Robertis
The Girl in the Bog by Keith Donohue
The Avian Hourglass by Lindsey Drager
Mistress of Lies (The Age of Blood Book 1) by K. M. Enright
Peggy by Rebecca Godfrey, Leslie Jamison
Medusa by Nataly Gruender
Napalm in the Heart by Pol Guasch, Mara Faye Lethem (translator)
The Hypocrite by Jo Hamya
Big Witch Energy by Molly Harper
A Werewolf’s Guide to Seducing a Vampire by Sarah Hawley
Burn by Peter Heller
Key Lime Sky by Al Hess
Holly Horror: The Longest Night #2 by Michelle Jabès Corpora
Our Narrow Hiding Places by Kristopher Jansma
Everything Under a Mushroom by Ruth Krauss and Margot Tomes
Jimi Hendrix Live in Lviv by Andrey Kurkov, Reuben Woolley (translator)
Miranda in Retrograde by Lauren Layne
The Dark We Know by Wen-yi Lee
Read at Your Own Risk by Remy Lai
The Break-Up Pact by Emma Lord
The Phoenix Keeper by S. A. MacLean
The Hidden Book by Kirsty Manning
I Need You to Read This by Jessa Maxwell
A Great Marriage by Frances Mayes
Highway Thirteen: Stories by Fiona McFarlane
Through the Midnight Door by Katrina Monroe
The Italy Letters by Vi Khi Nao
Worst Case Scenario by T.J. Newman
Mina’s Matchbox by Yoko Ogawa, Stephen B. Snyder (translator)
The Utopian Generation by Pepetela, David Brookshaw (translator)
Time’s Agent by Brenda Peynado
Oath of Fire by K Arsenault Rivera
Opacities: On Writing and the Writing Life by Sofia Samatar
All the Way Gone: A Detective Annalisa Vega Novel by Joanna Schaffhausen
An Honest Woman: A Memoir of Love and Sex Work by Charlotte Shane
Medusa of the Roses by Navid Sinaki
Dear Hanna by Zoje Stage
The Snap by Elizabeth Staple
New Adventures in Space Opera edited Jonathan Strahan
Tell Me Everything by Elizabeth Strout
Men Have Called Her Crazy: A Memoir by Anna Marie Tendler
Under the Surface by Diana Urban
Kisses, Codes, and Conspiracies by Abigail Hing Wen
Enemies to Lovers by Laura Jane Williams
The Queen City Detective Agency by Snowden Wright