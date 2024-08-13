New Releases and More for August 13, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Never Saw Me Coming, Lady Macbeth, The Seventh Veil of Salome, and more great books!

Books Discussed On the Show:

Never Saw Me Coming: How I Outsmarted the FBI and the Entire Banking System—and Pocketed $40 Million by Tanya Smith

Lady Macbeth by Ava Reid

Zero Stars, Do Not Recommend by MJ Wassmer

Queen B by Juno Dawson

How to Leave the House by Nathan Newman

The Seventh Veil of Salome by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Drawn Testimony: My Four Decades as a Courtroom Sketch Artist by Jane Rosenberg

The Dark We Know by Wen-yi Lee

Paperback Releases:

Ash’s Cabin by Jen Wang

Nothing Special by Nicole Flattery

The Splinter in the Sky by Kemi Ashing-Giwa

Good Fortune by C.K. Chau

Conversations with People Who Hate Me: 12 Things I Learned from Talking to Internet Strangers by Dylan Marron

My Dear Henry: A Jekyll & Hyde Remix by Kalynn Bayron

Skeleanor the Decomposer by Emily Ettlinger

Holly Horror #1 by Michelle Jabès Corpora

What We’re Reading:

Hera by Jennifer Saint

The Dead Cat Tail Assassins by P. Djèlí Clark

Tell Me What I Am by Una Mannion

Winnie-the-Pooh: Graphic Novel by Travis Dandro and A.A. Milne

More Books Out This Week:

Manboobs: A Memoir of Musicals, Visas, Hope, and Cake by Komail Aijazuddin

You’re Embarrassing Yourself: Stories of Love, Lust, and Movies by Desiree Akhavan

Silken Gazelles by Jokha Alharthi, Marilyn Booth (translator)

Glass Houses by Madeline Ashby

Clickbait by Holly Baxter

The Axeman’s Carnival by Catherine Chidgey

Haunted Ever After by Jen DeLuca

The Palace of Eros by Caro De Robertis

The Girl in the Bog by Keith Donohue

The Avian Hourglass by Lindsey Drager

Mistress of Lies (The Age of Blood Book 1) by K. M. Enright

Peggy by Rebecca Godfrey, Leslie Jamison

Medusa by Nataly Gruender

Napalm in the Heart by Pol Guasch, Mara Faye Lethem (translator)

The Hypocrite by Jo Hamya

Big Witch Energy by Molly Harper

A Werewolf’s Guide to Seducing a Vampire by Sarah Hawley

Burn by Peter Heller

Key Lime Sky by Al Hess

Holly Horror: The Longest Night #2 by Michelle Jabès Corpora

Our Narrow Hiding Places by Kristopher Jansma

Everything Under a Mushroom by Ruth Krauss and Margot Tomes

Jimi Hendrix Live in Lviv by Andrey Kurkov, Reuben Woolley (translator)

Miranda in Retrograde by Lauren Layne

Read at Your Own Risk by Remy Lai

The Break-Up Pact by Emma Lord

The Phoenix Keeper by S. A. MacLean

The Hidden Book by Kirsty Manning

I Need You to Read This by Jessa Maxwell

A Great Marriage by Frances Mayes

Highway Thirteen: Stories by Fiona McFarlane

Through the Midnight Door by Katrina Monroe

The Italy Letters by Vi Khi Nao

Worst Case Scenario by T.J. Newman

Mina’s Matchbox by Yoko Ogawa, Stephen B. Snyder (translator)

The Utopian Generation by Pepetela, David Brookshaw (translator)

Time’s Agent by Brenda Peynado

Oath of Fire by K Arsenault Rivera

Opacities: On Writing and the Writing Life by Sofia Samatar

All the Way Gone: A Detective Annalisa Vega Novel by Joanna Schaffhausen

An Honest Woman: A Memoir of Love and Sex Work by Charlotte Shane

Medusa of the Roses by Navid Sinaki

Dear Hanna by Zoje Stage

The Snap by Elizabeth Staple

New Adventures in Space Opera edited Jonathan Strahan

Tell Me Everything by Elizabeth Strout

Men Have Called Her Crazy: A Memoir by Anna Marie Tendler

Under the Surface by Diana Urban

Kisses, Codes, and Conspiracies by Abigail Hing Wen

Enemies to Lovers by Laura Jane Williams

The Queen City Detective Agency by Snowden Wright