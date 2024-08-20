Hooray, It’s Time for New Books!

Liberty Hardy is an unrepentant velocireader, writer, bitey mad lady, and tattoo canvas. Turn-ons include books, books and books. Her favorite exclamation is “Holy cats!” Liberty reads more than should be legal, sleeps very little, frequently writes on her belly with Sharpie markers, and when she dies, she’s leaving her body to library science. Until then, she lives with her three cats, Millay, Farrokh, and Zevon, in Maine. She is also right behind you. Just kidding! She’s too busy reading. Twitter: @MissLiberty

Happy new book day to all who celebrate! I hope you are having a wonderful week so far. Recently, I’ve spent some time rearranging the books in my home. I haven’t done it in several years, and I decided to change things up. This time, I have mostly nonfiction downstairs instead of fiction. I’ve grouped the books by subject, like birds, bats, sharks, basketball, cars, music, the American Civil War, reference books, etc. They sure look purdy. And if the internet ever goes down, my niece and nephew will still be able to write school reports on just about anything, lol. Related: I can’t believe it has been 10 years since a teacher told us that her students were writing weird facts about Harper Lee in their papers, and she finally figured out why. (It was me, hi, I was the problem, it was me.)

Now, let’s talk about this week’s batch of new books! Today, I have an exciting new post-apocalyptic novella, a second book in a wonderful middle grade mystery series, and a dark eldritch horror fantasy. As for this week’s other new releases, I want sooo many of them! I am hoping to get my hands on Wild Failure: Stories by Zoe Whittall, Helga by Catherine Yu, and There Are Rivers in the Sky by Elif Shafak first. You can hear about more of the fabulous books coming out today on this week’s episode of All the Books! Emily and I talked about some great recent books, including Bad Witches by H. B. Akumiah, We Love the Nightlife by Rachel Koller Croft, and Obitchuary by Spencer Henry and Madison Reyes.