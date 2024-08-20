The Most Anticipated Historical Fiction Books of Fall 2024, According to Goodreads
Historical fiction is a genre that seems to just keep growing in popularity. Its blend of entertainment and education makes it a perfect book club pick, and the vivid setting pulls readers in. It’s no surprise that historical fiction readers are always on the lookout for the next breakout title in the genre — can anyone unseat Kristin Hannah? Fall is the biggest publishing season of the year, and it brings some fantastic new historical fiction releases to the shelves. Goodreads has picked out these 21 new historical fiction titles as ones you should be adding to your To Read shelf.
New Historical Fiction Out in Fall 2024
The Stone Witch of Florence by Anna Rasche (1348 Italy)
By Any Other Name by Jodi Picoult (1581 England and the present)
The Silence Factory by Bridget Collins (1820 Greece)
There Are Rivers in the Sky by Elif Shafak (1840 London, 2014 Turkey, and 2018 London)
Season of the Swamp by Yuri Herrera (1853 New Orleans)
The Empusium: A Health Resort Horror Story by Olga Tokarczuk (1913 Poland)
The Volcano Daughters by Gina María Balibrera (1923 El Salvador)
In the Garden of Monsters by Crystal King (1948 Italy)
Songs for the Brokenhearted by Ayelet Tsabari (1950 Israel and 1995 New York City)
The Seventh Veil of Salome by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (1950s Hollywood)
Elaine by Will Self (1950s New York City)
Women’s Hotel by Daniel M. Lavery (1960s New York City)
Gabriel’s Moon by William Boyd (1960s London)
Shy Creatures by Clare Chambers (1964 Croyden, England)
Kingdom of No Tomorrow by Fabienne Josaphat (1968 Oakland)
A Reason to See You Again by Jami Attenberg (1970s-2010s USA)
The Lightning Bottles by Marissa Stapley (1990s Europe)
Only Here, Only Now by Tom Newlands (1994 Scotland)
Read the full list at Goodreads, including upcoming contemporary fiction releases as well.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week
- 15% Off Romance Book Sale on Bookshop.org
- Here Are The 2024 Harvey Award Nominees
- The Best US Cities for Book Lovers
- New Trailer for Season 2 of THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER
- The Best Book Titles of 2024, According to Goodreads
- Barack Obama Releases His Summer Reading List for 2024
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists