Jamie Canavés is the Tailored Book Recommendations coordinator and Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter writer–in case you’re wondering what you do with a Liberal Arts degree. She’s never met a beach she didn’t like, always says yes to dessert, loves ‘80s nostalgia, all forms of entertainment, and can hold a conversation using only gifs. You can definitely talk books with her on Litsy and Goodreads . Depending on social media’s stability maybe also Twitter and Bluesky .

Welcome to a new month of book club’s selections! Whether you’re just curious about what books people will be talking about this month, are looking for your next read, or want to join in with a book club, I’ve got you covered with this roundup. Almost all of the book clubs are virtual—but all have at least a virtual component—and you can join in as little or as much as you’d like. Plus, you usually get to hear the author talk about their book at the end of the month. My favorite part is that there is something for all reading tastes. So what did a bunch of book clubs pick to read in August 2024?

Our very own When In Romance co-host Jessica Pryde’s edited collection is a pick this month! Romance readers also have two more options: a very popular YA author’s adult romance for second-chance trope lovers and a fake-dating office romance. Other picks include a novel by the author of The Kite Runner; a novel about a family of luchadores; a classic by James Baldwin; a 2024 Pulitzer Prize-winning biography; a historical novel set during the Golden Age of Hollywood, and more. There’s so much to choose from, go forth and enjoy!