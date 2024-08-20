The Best New Book Releases Out August 21, 2024

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

As for me, I’ve been living for this steady stream—a prolonged trickle, really—of heist books being released this year. The latest is Sara Desai’s ‘ Til Heist Do Us Part , a romance that also has Mafia bosses, diamond necklaces, and student loans. YA romance is also doing its thing this week with A Banh Mi for Two by Trinity Nguyen, which is sweet, sapphic, foodie-focused, and Prince of the Palisades by Julian Winters, a queer royals lil situation.

If you’ve been watching the funny and fantastical period show, My Lady Jane, the authors of the book it was adapted from—Brodi Ashton, Jodi Meadows, and Cynthia Hand—have a similarly fun romp that blends The Little Mermaid with the real-life story of the pirate Mary Read. It’s My Salty Mary, and it is the third in a series that you don’t have to read in order.

If YA historical fiction isn’t quite your bag, there’s Alejandro Puyana’s revolutionary Latine family saga Freedom Is a Feast. To round things out, there’s Black science fiction and fantasy icon Nalo Hopkinson’s Blackheart Man, and Danez Smith’s latest poetry collection Bluff.

The books featured below, meanwhile, have creeping influencers, volcano sisters, a real-life account of exploring Indigenous heritage, and more.

You Will Never Be Me by Jesse Q. Sutanto Here, Sutanto—author of bestsellers like Dial A for Aunties and The Obsession—turns her talents to depicting the petty world of influencers. Meredith (Mer) Lee is an influencer who taught Aspen Palmer everything she knows about the life. But then Aspen gets too big for her britches and basically leaves Mer in the dust. So Mer, petty as she is, decides that a little Lite StalkingTM and meddling in Aspen’s affairs are in order. Aspen, meanwhile, is confused on why it suddenly feels like everything in her life is falling apart, but she’s also not one to fall for the okie-doke and has some things up her sleeve. To make things extra spicy, Mer goes missing, and Aspen’s whole world goes sideways.

There Are Rivers in the Sky by Elif Shafak In There Are Rivers in the Sky, Booker Prize finalist Shafak tells the story of three characters spread through time. It begins with the ancient city of Nineveh, which produced one of the most enduring pieces of literature: The Epic of Gilgamesh. It’s this poem that affects the lives of Arthur in 1840s London, Narin in 2014 Turkey, and Zaleekah in 2018 London. Each of them fight to make it out of their predicaments—even as struggles with mental health threaten to pull them back down—and each is tied to the other through a single drop of water.