Play Ball With These Historical Sports Novels

With the Olympics winding down, it’s the perfect time to talk about sports fiction. I’ll be honest, it’s not a subject I’m typically drawn to. Then again, seeing incredible athletes like Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Stephen Nedoroscik, Rebecca Andrade (can you see my clear gymnastics bias?), Ilona Maher, and Katie Ledecky doing what they do best and making it look equal parts impossible and easy definitely has me more amped for sports than usual. That, and going to my first-ever roller derby game last week, has me unusually invested in the world of sports. For a woman who’s almost certainly referred to half-time as “intermission” at some point in my life (I was a theatre kid, what can I say?), that’s saying something.

And if you’re wondering, the world of sports novels is not missing from historical fiction, either. In fact, the classic baseball movie Field of Dreams was based on a novel by W.P. Kinsella. Historical sports novels don’t just focus on baseball, either. There are books exploring the history of football, hockey, tennis, basketball, wrestling, and so many others. Let’s find out just how wide the world of historical sports fiction is. But first! Some new releases.