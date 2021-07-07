Breaking in Books: News From the Book World
Here’s your resource for updates and stories of interest from the world of books and publishing.
What’s Breaking in Books:
Get Ready for a PRIDE AND PREJUDICE Dating Show
PRIDE AND PREJUDICE: AN EXPERIMENT IN ROMANCE will transport its heroine, court, and suitors to a Regency-style England.
Books From the 1920s and ’30s Returned to Public Library
A Massachusetts man returned books from the 1920 and '30s to the local library.
Author Hanif Abdurraqib Named a Tin House Editor-at-Large
Hanif Abdurraqib will acquire three nonfiction books a year for Tin House as an editor-at-large for the publisher.