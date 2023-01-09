Trying to Read More in 2023? These Things Can Help.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The new year is a great time to recommit to your reading goals. Whether you’re working through a Goodreads challenge or just trying to make a dent in an ever-growing TBR pile, you’ll need to be strategic about where, when, and how to do all that reading. I speak from experience. I usually average a book a week, which is a manageable-for-me number that balances my love of books with my real world obligations and penchant for prestige TV shows. Still, a book a week, much like a crime, takes means, motive, and opportunity to accomplish. (A lot of those books are murder mysteries, in case you couldn’t tell.)

Here are some tips to read like you’re getting away with something:

Means: Broaden the way you read. Audiobooks make for an excellent storytelling experience and can bring books into everyday activities like chores and commuting. Services like the subscriptions below will keep you stocked with plenty of reading material, and ereaders like a Kindle can keep an entire library at your fingertips. Motive: Get clear on why you read. Maybe you’re trying to complete your favorite authors’ backlists, or learn something new, or just carve out some-bookish me time. Book journals and habit trackers can help you stick to your goals and track your progress. Opportunity: While you can’t buy more hours in the day to read, luckily, there are tools, services, and accessories to help us bookworms power through the pages in our precious free time. It’s also key to protect that time once you’ve claimed it for reading. There are always a dozen things competing for attention, but a good book is one of the best excuses to take some time for yourself.

Here are some suggestions to boost your access to books, enhance your reading comfort, and help you double down on your motivation to work through your TBR.

Bookish Subscription Services TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations Don’t know what to read? Book Riot’s very own TBR book subscription service pairs you with a professional book nerd who provides tailored book recommendations. Starting at $16 per quarter.

Audible Read while walking, driving, or doing the dishes with an audiobook subscription. Audible is one of the largest services, where you can buy your audiobooks individually or stream from a large catalogue on Audible Plus. Starting at $14.95 a month. Get three free audiobooks with a trial to Audiobooks.com. Claim your 3 free audiobooks now!

Libro.FM Another audiobook subscription service, Libro.FM allows you to support the bookstore of your choice. Starting at $14.99 a month.

Kindle Unlimited On Kindle Unlimited, one monthly fee gets you access to millions of ebooks on Kindle. Bestsellers, classics, and new discoveries rotate on the service. Starting at $9.99 a month.

Bookish Gear Annotation Kits Bundled together in a cute pouch, this kit will help you tab, highlight and flag your way through your TBR. $22

Reading Journals Keep track of your reading journey with a book journal. This one has prompts and and detailed rating rubric. $30 Book Riot also has our own Read Harder Reading Log! Along with room to track your reading, there are also challenges inspired by different years of the Read Harder Challenge. $17

Ereader An ereader like Kindle can store thousands of books. Bonus: the phone app makes it easy to pick up your book where you left off when you have a few minutes to scroll your phone. $100 Not sure which ereader to buy? These guides can help: What Is The Best Ereader? and The Best Tablet For Reading.

Reading Lights If you want to read late at night without disturbing your snoozing partner, this neck lamp will illuminate your book and keep your hands free to turn the pages! $22 For more options, check out The 16 Best Reading Lamps for Your Nighttime Reading Routine.

Reading Pillows If you’re going to put in the hours reading, you need to be comfortable. This pillow is perfect for reading in bed or lounging on the couch. $39 Here are even more reading pillow options, if this one isn’t your style!

Now that you have the supplies, you might also appreciate this advice on reading more: