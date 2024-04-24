What are romancifi books? Just like romantasy, romancifi (pronounced like a spell: romansify!) balances two popular genres in one story — in this case, romance and sci-fi. Like romantasy, romancifi relocates familiar love stories to new and interesting locales. In this case, that means falling in love on (or with) a spaceship, while time-traveling, or on a far-flung planet. And just like monster romance and erotica, alien romance and erotica is a popular subgenre. (As far as I know, a portmanteau of romance and sci-fi has not yet taken off, so I’m coining romancifi.)

If you’ve been burning through romantasy books and are looking for something a little difference, here are 12 romancifi books to get you started in the genre.