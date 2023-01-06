Bookish 2023 Planners and Reading Trackers

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Now that 2023 has arrived, you know what that means: it’s time to pick your 2023 planner or reading tracker! I personally still really enjoy (and rely on) a good planner to keep my work tasks, events, and personal goals organized and front of mind. I have a terrible memory, and the act of writing down what I need to do in a planner helps keep it in my brain longer.

The first half of this list will provide you with a handful of bookish 2023 planners to get your year started right, with some boasting some gorgeous bookish illustrations, stickers, and everything you’ll need to stay on top of your monthly, weekly, and daily tasks and plans for the new year.

This will be the first year I keep a reading tracker to log all of the books I read, and if you’re also just getting started or want to pick up a new reading journal this year, the second half of this list has got you covered. Reading trackers are an excellent way to take note of what genres you read the most during a given year, set monthly reading goals, collect your favorite quotes, and reflect on each book. Some of the reading trackers in this collection give you space to leave reviews, provide writing prompts for each book you read, give you reading challenges, and include a calendar so you can pencil in which new releases are coming out soon.

Finally, we’ve included a list of accessories at the end to help make your bookish planner or reading tracker experience that much more fun.

May your calendar organizing and your reading journaling be productive and enjoyable!

Planners This 2023 literary planner by Prose Posters features delightful bookish illustrations for each month that incorporates a quote or excerpt from each famous classic. Enjoy week-by-week pages for your planning needs, along with a full calendar for each month and a notes section. $23

This book lover planner by Atelier Dorina is filled with retro illustrations of fashionable women with books, along with stickers and a satin ribbon. Enjoy a day-to-day planner that will make checking off your daily tasks that much easier. $42

This book lover planner by Orange Circle Studio and sold at Barnes & Noble features gilded page edges, an elastic band enclosure, and plenty of space for notes as you plan out your weeks and months. $17

This book lover planner by Wholistic Planner will make planning out your monthly and weekly tasks easy, and includes weekly goals and notes to help you be intentional about what you’d like to accomplish throughout 2023. There are two versions: one with monthly tabs and one without. $27

Reading Trackers This reading tracker by Novelly Yours is the perfect way to log your 2023 reading. Keep track of each month’s reading stats, your monthly reading goals, and recap your reading month: how many books you read, total number of pages, your most read genre, and more. While this isn’t the kind of tracker that also allows you to write reviews, it’s a great log for understanding your reading habits. They offer a regular version that can fit 23 books per months, and an expanded version that can fit 31 books per month. $30

This book journal by Sugarpop Chic does give you the space to leave reviews for the books you read, and it also includes reading challenges, space to write down your favorite book quotes, and a calendar for keeping track of new releases. $35

This reading journal by Kunitsa is a sleekly modern, minimalist journal that has room for 105 book reviews, which includes prompts to help tease out everything you loved and learned from each book you read. $30

This Always Fully Booked reading planner by Little Inklings has everything you could want in a reading tracker, including a goal tracker, reading challenges, book haul pages, pre-built graphs and charts for your reading stats, room for 120 book reviews, coloring pages, and more. $50

Accessories These bookworm planner stickers by Colibri Charms will help you customize your bookish journal or add more pizzazz to your reading tracker. $4

These planner stickers by Orange Umbrella Co. provide you with label stickers, sticky note stickers, checklist stickers, and more if you’d like to add more bookish flair to your planner. $3