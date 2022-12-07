Gifts For Readers 2022: The Best Bookish Gifts Under $30

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I love a good bookish gift and I especially love giving good bookish gifts. While there are so many options out there, as someone who keeps a tight budget on gifting, many of the guides I peruse outside the book world in particular focus on things that are outside my tax bracket. I love my friends and family, but not $70 or $80 worth for what’s essentially a stocking stuffer (I know they don’t love me that much either, so it’s okay). That’s why a few years back I started pulling together a guide to gifts that are under $30. In this year’s gifts for readers in 2022, I’ve got a little bit of something for everyone, ranging from fun totes to cute prints, enamel pins to fun stickers, and more.

I’ve kept to non-specific gifts for readers. This means they’re not going to highlight a single author or book but rather encompass reading and books more broadly. I’ve broken the guide into three sections for those of you who may, like me, immediately look for the least pricey items. You’ll find an under $10, an under $20, and a $30 and under category.

Where the last couple of years shipping was a challenge, this year looks to be a little bit more on track to have items arrive on time. What looks to be the challenge this year is money — with the cost of everything continuing to increase, here’s your reminder that it is the thought that counts and most of these items make for a really thoughtful, inexpensive, and personal gift.

Get ready to be the best gift giver without breaking the bank this year. (And if you decide to treat yourself, no one will know. It’s been a long year, y’all, and you deserve some fun things, too!).

Let’s dive in.

Gifts For Readers 2022: Bookish Goods Under $30

Under $10

This handy little bookmark is not just for saving your place in a book. It’s a bookmark reading tracker — keep tabs on reading goals in one handy place. You could pair this with a book for a really nice gift. $3

One of the questions I get most often on Instagram is where I get my library due date cards (I use them to track my monthly reading stats). There are quite a few options, but I like these from Knot and Bow on Etsy. A stack of 50 is only $10.

To keep tabs on your books and reading, you need a set of solid writing utensils. Choose from several colors for these fun bookish pencils. A set of 4 is $6.

These thumb book page holders are not only useful and practical, for some readers, they’re an essential aid in reading comfortably. $4, with a range of color options. Here’s another one that is color changing and also around $4.

A nessie bookmark would never get lost, that’s for sure. A few color choices here, too. $9

If you’re crafty, download these two bookish cross stitch patterns and deliver a really special handmade gift. If you’re gifting to a crafty person, tuck these patterns into a package with some thread, a needle, and a hoop. $7 for the set of two.

A simple but sweet temporary book tattoo. Pass one out to everyone in your book club. $3

Bookish washi tape is an excellent gift, especially for bullet journal/reading journal users. $7

For readers who love cats and who use ornaments, this would be in the middle of the perfect Venn Diagram of their interests. $9

Cute animals reading? Yes, please. This notepad will become a favorite. $8

Under $20

For readers who love their local indies, this buy local books enamel pin is a great gift. $15

There are a ton of options for great bookish totes under the $20 price point. This ampersand option is especially good for readers who love typography or who like their bookishness a little more understated. $16

As of writing, there is a waitlist for one of the sizes, so know that if you’re looking to gift these. That said, these “go read some books” socks are great. I love when my socks can give good direction. $11

There are an array of bright colors (and more subdued!) to choose from with this bookish beanie. $15

This book keychain is adorable. $15

This handy little storage device has a place for you to keep your bookmarks when they’re not in use, plus there’s a drawer to stash other bookish goods. Brilliant! $20

Keep your beverages at the perfect temperature with this insulated bookish tumbler. $20

There are a number of sizes and prints to choose from for these book sleeves, and all but the biggest are under $20 (the biggest will set you back about $22). These dogs in sweaters though? Classic.

Under $30

Coming in at exactly $30 — so you will go over a little with tax and shipping — is this fun cork board in the shape of an open book. This would look great in an office or in a reading nook with quotes or inspiration from one’s favorite reads.

Make sure a book never goes missing with this personalized book stamp. You can gift either a self-ink option or a wooden handle option for under $30, and you can choose from a few different styles.

How stinking cute are these book hair clips? A set of two is $21 and would make such a fun gift.

This might be the most unique planter your gift recipient owns. It’s a person reading! $29.

Choose a zodiac sign and a color for this unique bookish constellation T-shirt featuring authors born under the same star sign. $29

This book light kit would be such a great gift. The light has two arms, is rechargeable, and there’s a nice travel/storage case for it. $28

Grab this book worm glass without the lid and straw for $25 or with it for under $30.