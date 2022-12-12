Bookish Socks for Winter Nights

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I am not a person who enjoys the winter. Yes, I know that for some it’s a time of cozy long nights reading by the fireplace, but I do not have a functional fireplace and I hate getting home from work in the dark. I do not like being cold, either, and that’s why I am here to make the case for socks. Specifically, bookish socks. Fun socks make the winter more bearable. Plus, they can be a subtle way of telling the world what you’re interested in without making it your entire personality if, perhaps, that’s not something your workplace would accept. I used to love wearing eccentric socks to my corporate job.

The other great thing about socks is that everyone needs them. If worn once per week, socks should last from six months to a year. Confession: I have socks in my sock drawer that could be starting middle school this year, but socks are a thing that people actually do need more of because they wear out. Book-themed socks tell your person that you’ve gotten them a thing they need that references a thing they like, and isn’t that what love is? Socks also tend to be affordable, unlike those Instagram pajamas that have been following me around the internet for the last few weeks.

Will there be any bookish socks under your tree this year?

If you, like me, cannot walk past a storm drain without muttering “Hiya, Georgie” to yourself, these socks from Out of Print might be for you. $12

These socks get an A+ for clear communication of needs. $15

These tall colorful socks are ready to take your lounging to new heights. $13

These socks are both subtle and a little bit fancy for when you’re feeling both of those things. $25

CAUTION: socks for the true crime fan in your life. $12

These pink book socks just make me happy. You can never go wrong with pink. $11

These socks are super cute, even if this estimate feels a little bit high to me. $11+

Solid life advice from these socks. $11

Here are some socks for the bookish children in your life. In my day, the only fun socks we had were toe socks. $14

These sci-fi socks will keep you company on your next trip across the galaxy. $7

These vintage-style book socks will bring some whimsy to your reading life. $20

I hope that this helps you find the socks of your dreams — or of someone else’s dreams — and that these socks go a little bit of the way toward making those long winter nights just a bit cozier.