Looking to queer up your TBR? These 10 queer cozy mysteries are a great place to start. Queer cozy mysteries — sometimes called “quozies” — are a subset of a subset of the ever-popular mystery genre. Cozy mysteries have been growing in popularity over the past few years, with authors like Jesse Q. Sutanto and Richard Osmond topping the lists with their multi-award-winning mystery series. But as much as I love Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers, Dial A for Aunties, and The Thursday Murder Club, they’re not nearly gay enough. That’s where these books come in. Featuring characters across the LGBTQ+ spectrum, from gay to asexual, these queer cozy mystery books deliver on the mysteries and the queer representation.

While murder may be a key component of many mystery novels, you don’t have to worry about any of the main characters being killed off here. The gays remain delightfully — and determinedly — unburied. You can just sit back and enjoy the mild chills and pun-filled thrills of cozy mysteries that center queer characters who just happen to find themselves at the heart of a murder mystery. Think you’ve got what it takes to pull off a little sleuthing of your own? Read this list and determine which queer cozy mystery novel you’re most likely to rate 5 stars!