This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

There’s nothing like a fresh new notebook for a shiny new year. While I use up the best bullet journals at varying speeds depending on what the pace of my life is, I love cracking the spine of a fresh one for the new year. I do this for the new school year, too. Setting up my own spreads feels meditative for me. Plus, this gives me a great time to reflect on the previous year by thumbing through my old journals.

I was recently diagnosed with ADHD. I had been bullet journaling for years before this, but getting an official diagnosis rocketed my bullet journaling habit way up. I was too precious about it before. Thinking I didn’t doodle enough or that I had bought such a fancy notebook that I couldn’t “waste” pages. Since my diagnosis, and since reading The Bullet Journal Method, I’ve killed my darlings, as Faulkner says. Now I use it as a tool to be utilized and help my brain and my day to day life. That said, have I started watching YouTube doodling videos and taken a class on hand lettering? Yes. Yes, I have.

Don’t be like me and get stuck before you even start. To make it a little bit easier, I’ve rounded up some of the best bullet journals out there. This could be for you or your favorite journaler. That person who is always buying and trying new notebooks or who is constantly doodling in the margins of the handouts during a meeting.

Blank Bullet Journals

Soft covered personalized bullet journal with multiple bookmarks is a great place to start for the brand new bullet journaler who wants a notebook that’s a touch fancy. $22

To get even more personalized, this bullet journal has an illustrated cover. The artist is willing to do quotes and lettering as well. $14

These leather refillable bullet journals are a dream for the person who loves to rearrange pages, fold the notebook back on itself, and wants pockets. They can also be personalized. Starting at $13

This minimalist spiral bound bullet journal is perfect for people who want a sleek and simple notebook. Starting at $5

Solar system bullet journal is sleek but still fancy with this simple solar system design. It also has a pen loop to hold your favorite writing implement! $27

Another leather bullet journal option that can be personalized and ties closed. This one is great for traveling or for the person in your life who is just a little bit fancier than the rest of us. Starting at $29

This personalized bound bullet journal allows not just a personalized cover, but also a place for wording on the side where you can add your favorite quote or personal mantra. Starting at $14.

Pre-Filled Bullet Journals

This navy covered bullet journal with copper illustrations has blank templates already laid out for the bullet journal novice. The layouts are simple but effective. They would save a busy bullet journaler some time. $17

Easy Mama Planner has a year long bullet journal set up with premade spreads. You can choose if you’d like weekly or monthly spreads or both. Starting at $16.

Weekly bullet journal has gorgeous illustrated undated weekly spreads. They are designed to be colored in, which if you’re a coloring book meditator like me, is a huge draw. It can be personalized, too. Starting at $50

Bullet Journal Kits

Bullet journal starter kit is color themed and comes with everything the ambitious bullet journaler needs. This would be perfect for stationary lovers or scrapbookers. $39.

Personalized bullet journal gift set is an ideal holiday present. Stamps! Pens! Stickers! Decorative tape! $59

Sharpen your pencils and get your goals in mind. These bullet journals are perfect for every kind of journaler, from newbies to experienced to extremely personalized. Buy one for yourself this holiday season or for your favorite paper products lover.

