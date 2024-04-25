The Most Popular Nonfiction Books of 2024 So Far, According to Goodreads
Goodreads editors have crunched some more numbers to give us a list of 51 of the most popular nonfiction books of 2024 (so far). To do so, they looked at which titles their members had saved under the Read or Want to Read sections on the site, which boasts more than 150 million members.
They’ve organized the list into categories that may overlap a bit: Essays, History & Biography, Memoirs, Science, and General Nonfiction.
A sampling of Goodreads’ 51 most popular nonfiction books of 2024 is below:
Essays
There’s Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension by Hanif Abdurraqib
Thunder Song: Essays by Sasha taqwšəblu LaPointe
Memoirs
My Side of the River by Elizabeth Camarillo Gutierrez
The House of Hidden Meanings by RuPaul
History & Biography
Madness: Race and Insanity in a Jim Crow Asylum by Antonia Hylton
Not Your China Doll: The Wild and Shimmering Life of Anna May Wong by Katie Gee Salisbury
Science, Technology & Health
Blood: The Science, Medicine, and Mythology of Menstruation by Jen Gunter
Burn Book: A Tech Love Story by Kara Swisher
General Nonfiction
Why We Read: On Bookworms, Libraries, and Just One More Page Before Lights Out by Shannon Reed
Praisesong for the Kitchen Ghosts: Stories and Recipes from Five Generations of Black Country Cooks by Crystal Wilkinson
To see the complete list, visit Goodreads.com.
