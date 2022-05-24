The 16 Best Reading Lamps for Your Nighttime Reading Routine

Despite being a lifelong book lover, I’ve only recently began to develop a solid reading routine. I always intended to be the kind of person who reads for an hour before bed, but it never seemed to work out that way. It turned out there were two things holding me back: an unrealistic expectation of how much time I had to put aside for reading before bed and not having a bedside lamp. The best reading lamps make reading in bed comfortable and easy — much more relaxing than having to roll our of bed to turn the light switch off just as you’ve gotten cozy and drowsy.

There are so many options when it comes to reading lamps, though. You have to consider what you’re using it for: is it stationed in one place, or do you want it to be portable? Do you have a spot cleared off on a nightstand, or does it need to be clamped onto your headboard or the wall? Would you prefer a floor lamp or a smaller version? Then, there’s extra features like color changes and USB ports for charging. And that’s not even getting into how it fits into your decor!

Since everyone will have their own criteria for what qualifies as the best reading lamps, I’ve included a range of options for different styles and uses. They have been carefully vetted, though: each of these has at least 1,000 Amazon reviews with at least a 4.5 star average. Most of them are also dimmable, so you can adjust to your preferred reading light.

The Best Floor Lamps for Reading Dimunt LED Floor Lamp for $44 This is very similar to the first reading lamp listed, but it’s a floor lamp version! Not only does it have a range of color temperature and brightness settings, but they’re controllable by remote, so you don’t have to get up from your comfy reading position. It has a gooseneck that can be bent and angled to place the light where you need it. The base is also weighted, making it hard for an errant pet or toddler to knock over. LED Arc Floor Lamp for $80 This eye-catching floor lamp is one fluid arc from beginning to end, making it perfect to set over a reading chair or even behind a couch. It has three brightness settings, and it promises that the brightest setting is comfortable to read by. Metal Standing Lamp with Adjustable Gooseneck for $40 If you prefer a classic design, this metal floor lamp with adjustable gooseneck might be more your style. This is one of the few lamps on this list that isn’t dimmable, but it’s also one of the few that accommodates different light bulbs. The on/off switch is located on the cord, making it easy to reach without having to get up.

Clip-On Reading Lamps LEPOWER Clip on Light for $22 Somewhere between a reading light and a reading lamp, these clip-on reading lamps are more portable than the latter, but more permanent and sturdy than a reading light. This one has an adjustable gooseneck, so you can clip it to your headboard for bedtime reading and your desk during the day. It has two brightness settings and two color temperature settings. Ring Light Clip-On Reading Lamp for $21 Ring lights are popular with beauty bloggers and other social media stars because they offer a simple, flattering lighting solution. This one also doubles as a clip-on reading lamp with a gooseneck and dimmable lighting, as well as two color temperature settings. Blue Clip-On Reading Lamp for $20 This is little clip-on reading lamp is a simple, portable option that’s available in a few different colors. It has a flexible gooseneck and a 6-foot power cord. This one is dimmable, however: it it just a bright, warm white LED light.

Wall-Mounted and Built-In Reading Lamps Wall Mounted Reading Light for $20, or $37 for 2 pack The problem with bedside reading lamps is, of course, that they take away space from the side table that could be used by teetering piles of books. One solution is wall-mounted reading lamps that are impossible to knock over in the middle of the night. They have a narrow beam of light and an adjustable gooseneck, so you won’t light up the whole room while reading. They also are dimmable and have three color temperatures. Black Metal Plug in Wall Sconces for $30 For more of an industrial look, these wall sconces have black metal shades an a swing arm. They can either be plugged in or hardwired in. They include a dimmer switch to adjust brightness. Headboard Light with Beige Shade for $28 This reading lamp slides over your headboard and can be slid back and forth. This one doesn’t have a dimmable light or color temperature options, but it offers a simple option that is easily moved and keeps the side tables free. Bookshelf Floor Lamp for $60 Speaking of overflowing side tables, why not combine the two with this bookshelf floor lamp? That way, you have plenty of room for your whole TBR (or at least, a healthy selection) and you always have room for the lamp. This has a linen lampshade and is available in a range of colors. The light is not dimmable.

There you have it: 16 of the best reading lamps you can choose from! I hope that no matter your style or use case, you found something that could improve your reading life here.