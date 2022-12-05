The Best Gifts for Teachers

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Teachers. They do so much. Whether they’ve been teaching for two years or 20, it’s not an easy job. Each day brings its own challenges, delights, and surprises. From personal growth to sweet anecdotes, the profession can bring many rewards. No day is the same. No class is either. Teachers are creators, organizers, mentors, and leaders. Sometimes they are therapists and peacekeepers. With busy days, we can forget how much of an impact they have. We can forget about all the things they do.

As a teacher, I hope you don’t forget. I hope you see all the things they do and how it affects you, your kid’s, or your family’s life. I hope you see the impact and honor it. It can be hard voicing your appreciation, but you don’t always have to use words. A thoughtful gift can help you say what you want to say.

I put together a list of goodies that can help you do that this holiday season. This list is for those who work with a teacher or want to show their appreciation for their teacher or their child’s teacher. When it comes to this profession, it’s hard for things not to get personal. Teachers spend countless hours with your kids! Whether they teach little ones or big ones, they have weathered every storm and still remain soft to nurture the curiosity and wonder in their students. Because of this, I wanted to pick gifts that were more personalized. Etsy still is my go-to for quirky items that have a personal touch. With that in mind, take a look at what the teacher in your life might like, want, or need for this holiday season!

Best gifts for teachers Keep the teacher in your life cozy and warm with this personalized sweatshirt. You can personalize it! $30+

Here’s a good one for new teachers. They probably don’t have a cute desktop sign yet! $25

Time for a reset. Many teachers like a visual reminder. These teacher affirmation cards have a little stand too. $20

Teachers have all those keys. There’s no escaping it. Give them a customizable lanyard that’s a bit cuter than the standard one they’ve been using. You can choose the bead and tassel color! $18

Teachers write so many notes in a day! It’d be nice if they didn’t have to sign their name on every one with these personal notepads. $8

Don’t want something that’s personalized? Gift this spacious tote bag. $26

Here to help you say something that many of us are thinking. Say it with a scent! This funny candle comes in different sizes and scents. $12-24

Keep the desk organized and tidy with this pencil holder that can act as a sign too. $30

Teachers like stickers too. I would enjoy a good laugh if I received these silly reward stickers. There’s some with a few swear words, but there’s a clean version too! $2-4

This is a great place to keep all those silly scenarios, hilarious one-liners, and wonderful moments that happen during a school year. Help the teacher in your life upgrade from their notes app to this teacher memory book. $27

Teachers are also bookworms. Give them a little something special to put in between those pages. Personalized wooden teacher bookmark $7

Teachers, AKA educational rockstars, should be reminded of all that they do with this cute tote bag. $25

Do they already have a lanyard? Or they don’t like using it? You can get them this teacher wristlet! $6

I hope you got a few ideas for the teachers in your life. Show your appreciation this season!