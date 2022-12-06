This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Now that so many of us spend all day on screens, there’s something about using a paper calendar. From bullet journalling to maintaining a wall calendar, having reminders in a physical form can make them more effective — and it’s nice to get a break from screens and pinging reminders. Daily calendars (fun fact: “Page-A-Day Calendars” is a trademarked brand) have the added bonus of being a little daily ritual. There’s a new picture/factoid/puzzle to reveal every day with a satisfying tear off of the day before. Look, the little things really add up, okay?

Another advantage of page-a-day calendars and other daily calendars is that they’re they’re a good stocking stuffer size. (Depending on your particular stocking and calendar dimensions, of course.) Getting a desk calendar that matches the giftee’s interests means that they get to enjoy that gift all year round.

There are so many options for calendars now that it’s easy to get one that exactly matches your (or the person you’re gifting’s) interests. Particular dog breeds? Of course. 365 days of shoes? Naturally. But you’re in Book Riot, so you want something bookish. These daily calendars are all great picks for readers, but they range from general interest to more specific subgenres. Let’s dive in!

Daily Calendars For the Generally Bookish: The most obvious choice for any book lover is this Curious Reader desk calendar, which gives you a new piece of literary trivia every day. $17

This Shakespearean Insults daily calendar will work equally well for English majors, classics nerds, and anyone who wants to add some more elaborate insults to their vocabulary. $17

Daily Calendars For Cartoon Fans: You don’t have to be a books or comics fan for this Peanuts 2023 Day-to-Day Calendar. I mean, what kind of monster doesn’t love Snoopy?? $17

Speaking of beloved comics, how well do Far Side cartoons hold up? It’s incredible. If you want a reminder, check out this The Far Side® 2023 Off-the-Wall Calendar. $17

In a slightly more intellectual vein, there’s also this Cartoons from The New Yorker 2023 Day-to-Day Calendar. $17

Daily Calendar For Superhero Comics Readers: Learn some more comics trivia with this Marvel History 2023 Desk Calendar. (And for the DC faithful, I’m sorry to say I couldn’t find a similar one!) $20

Daily Calendars For Star Wars Fans: Star Wars fans can learn some new trivia with this Star Wars 2023 Desk Calendar — and extreme fans can feel smug about already knowing it all! $20

Has any character captured hearts so quickly as Baby Yoda aka The Child aka Grogu? This Mandalorian: The Child 2023 Desk Calendar is devoted just to him, and it also has a different cute little illustration of him on every page! $20

Page-A-Day Calendars for Puzzlers:

The New York Times Crossword 2023 Page-A-Day Calendar is a two-in-one gift for crossword puzzle lovers, because not only do they have a paper crossword to do every day, it also comes with a free month of New York Times Games, including unlimited crosswords as well as the Spelling Bee. $17

For the smarty pants, there’s also this Mensa 10-Minute Crossword Puzzles 2023 Page-A-Day Calendar. If you’re very competitive with a family member, get two and you can race each other completing them. $17

Daily Calendars For History Readers: These daily calendars let you learn a bite-sized bit of history every day. I will leave it entirely in your court whether you gift them to people interested in the subject or whether they’re a passive aggressive gift to someone who should be educating themselves on these topics… This one is the This Day in Women’s History 2023 Desk Calendar. $15

Then there’s the This Day in Black History 2023 Desk Calendar option, which includes facts related to each day as well as mini biographies of prominent figures in Black history. $15

Daily Calendar for the Ultra-Prepared:

This Worst-Case Scenario Daily Survival 2023 Daily Calendar, from the authors of the books will give you tips every day for surviving things like encountering a mountain lion, ramming a barricade, or evading a drone swarm. $16

Page-A-Day Calendar for Story Lovers:

If you’re just looking for a little story to start your days, I’ve got two quite different options for you. The first one is this Ghost Stories 2023 Page-A-Day Calendar, perfect for horror fans. $17

Or, for the romantics, there’s the Tiny Love Stories 2023 Page-A-Day Calendar, from the editors of Modern Love in the New York Times. $17

