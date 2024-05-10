We’re back again with the most read books on Goodreads this week! It’s always interesting to see how this interacts with the bestseller list — there’s a lot of overlap, but also some differences. This list is also a little more current, since the bestseller lists are usually about two weeks behind. Of course, Goodreads doesn’t offer a complete picture of what everyone in the world is reading — we haven’t reached quite that state of surveillance dystopia — but it’s the closest thing we’ve got. I’ve also included a couple of books from the StoryGraph most popular page at the end, since there are some differences between these platforms.

Overall, most of these titles will look pretty familiar from last week, though they’ve shuffled around some. Romantasy and romance continue to dominate the most read books on Goodreads list — at least, they do in the very top spots.