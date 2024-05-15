Riot Headline The Best Hardcover and Paperback Deals of the Amazon Book Sale
The Best Hardcover and Paperback Deals of the Amazon Book Sale

Today is the first day of the six-day Amazon Book Sale. It includes deals on tablets and ereaders, Amazon Editors’ print book picks, most shelved Goodreads books, books by Asian Pacific American Heritage Month authors, books by Black authors, ebooks in Spanish, and much more. You can browse them on the Amazon Book Sale page, or you can check out our curated list of deals below.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet

$104.99

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet by Amazon
Amazon Kindle Scribe

$239.99

Amazon Kindle Scribe by Amazon
The Midnight Library

$12.99

The Midnight Library by Matt Haig
Chain Gang All Stars

$14.50

Chain Gang All Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
The Thursday Murder Club

$8.99

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman
Red, White & Royal Blue

$10.99

Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston
The Maid

$8.99

The Maid by Nita Prose
Emily Wilde's Encyclopaedia of Faeries

$15.50

Emily Wilde's Encyclopaedia of Faeries by Heather Fawcett
Cutting for Stone

$9.99

Cutting for Stone by Abraham Verghese
Wandering Stars

$15.99

Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange
Beach Read

$8.99

Beach Read by Emily Henry
A Court of Thorns and Roses

$10.50

A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas
The Emperor and the Endless Palace

$16.99

The Emperor and the Endless Palace by Justinian Huang
The Ultimate Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

$11.50

The Ultimate Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams
Honey Girl

$8.99

Honey Girl by Morgan Rogers
The House Across the Lake

$8.99

The House Across the Lake by Riley Sager
Little Fires Everywhere

$8.50

Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng
Such a Fun Age

$8.50

Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid
Set Boundaries, Find Peace

$11.99

Set Boundaries, Find Peace by Nedra Glover Tawwab
The Woman in Me

$12.99

The Woman in Me by Britney Spears
Heroes of Olympus Paperback Boxed Set

$25.99

Heroes of Olympus Paperback Boxed Set by Rick Riordan
The Calvin and Hobbes Portable Compendium Set 1

$10.50

The Calvin and Hobbes Portable Compendium Set 1 by Bill Watterson
