The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

Like last week, the bestseller lists don’t exactly agree with each other this week, with many titles appearing only on one or two of them. Since this list looks at the top ten titles on the five biggest bestseller lists and only tracks the books making it on three or more of them, this roundup is once again on the shorter side. We do have a couple of newcomers though, including a sexy summer read and a heist novel with the winningest of taglines: “It’s the season, for treason…”. I (Vanessa) am ashamed to admit that I have been referring to the latter, both mistakenly and earnestly, as “Five Broken Blakes” for weeks.

To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; The New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.