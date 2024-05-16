The Best Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Horror of the Summer, According to Goodreads

Goodreads has even more summer fun in the form of new, fire releases. We’ve already told y’all about the site’s overall list of books to look forward to this summer, but now we want to hone in on the more fantastical and terrifying with a roundup of the sci-fi, fantasy, and horror you should have on your radar this summer.

The list, which takes into account Goodreads members’ early reviews and Want to Read shelves, includes speculative heavy weights, like Paul Tremblay (Horror Movie), Peng All This & More, and Rebecca Roanhorse (Mirrored Heavens), and others.