The Best Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Horror of the Summer, According to Goodreads
Goodreads has even more summer fun in the form of new, fire releases. We’ve already told y’all about the site’s overall list of books to look forward to this summer, but now we want to hone in on the more fantastical and terrifying with a roundup of the sci-fi, fantasy, and horror you should have on your radar this summer.
The list, which takes into account Goodreads members’ early reviews and Want to Read shelves, includes speculative heavy weights, like Paul Tremblay (Horror Movie), Peng All This & More, and Rebecca Roanhorse (Mirrored Heavens), and others.
Below is a sampling, to get you started.
The Best Sci-Fi of the Summer, According to Goodreads
The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley
Rakesfall by Vajra Chandrasekera
The Stardust Grail by Yume Kitasei
The Mercy of Gods by James S.A. Corey
This Great Hemisphere by Mateo Askaripour
The Best Fantasy of the Summer, According to Goodreads
When Among Crows by Veronica Roth
Goddess of the River by Vaishnavi Patel
Lady Macbeth by Ava Reid
Evocation (The Summoner’s Circle, #1) by S.T. Gibson
Masquerade by O.O. Sangoyomi
The Best Horror of the Summer, According to Goodreads
You Like It Darker by Stephen King
My Darling Dreadful Thing by Johanna van Veen
The Eyes Are the Best Part by Monika Kim
I Was a Teenage Slasher by Stephen Graham Jones
Bury Your Gays by Chuck Tingle
For the full list of the best sci-fi, fantasy, and horror of the summer, according to Goodreads, click here.
