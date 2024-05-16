Riot Headline The Best Hardcover and Paperback Deals of the Amazon Book Sale (UPDATED May 16, 2024)
The Best Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Horror of the Summer, According to Goodreads

Goodreads has even more summer fun in the form of new, fire releases. We’ve already told y’all about the site’s overall list of books to look forward to this summer, but now we want to hone in on the more fantastical and terrifying with a roundup of the sci-fi, fantasy, and horror you should have on your radar this summer.

The list, which takes into account Goodreads members’ early reviews and Want to Read shelves, includes speculative heavy weights, like Paul Tremblay (Horror Movie), Peng All This & More, and Rebecca Roanhorse (Mirrored Heavens), and others.

Below is a sampling, to get you started.

The Best Sci-Fi of the Summer, According to Goodreads

cover of Rakesfall by Vajra Chandrasekera

The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley

Rakesfall by Vajra Chandrasekera

The Stardust Grail by Yume Kitasei

The Mercy of Gods by James S.A. Corey

This Great Hemisphere by Mateo Askaripour

The Best Fantasy of the Summer, According to Goodreads

cover of Masquerade by O.O. Sangoyomi

When Among Crows by Veronica Roth

Goddess of the River by Vaishnavi Patel

Lady Macbeth by Ava Reid

Evocation (The Summoner’s Circle, #1) by S.T. Gibson

Masquerade by O.O. Sangoyomi

The Best Horror of the Summer, According to Goodreads

cover of Bury Your Gays by Chuck Tingle

You Like It Darker by Stephen King

My Darling Dreadful Thing by Johanna van Veen

The Eyes Are the Best Part by Monika Kim

I Was a Teenage Slasher by Stephen Graham Jones

Bury Your Gays by Chuck Tingle

For the full list of the best sci-fi, fantasy, and horror of the summer, according to Goodreads, click here.

