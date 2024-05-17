The Most Anticipated Mysteries and Thrillers of 2024, According to Goodreads

Here are some of the most-anticipated mystery and thriller books out in 2024:

One Perfect Couple by Ruth Ware

The Return of Ellie Black by Emiko Jean

The Last Murder at the End of the World by Stuart Turton

The Nature of Disappearing by Kimi Cunningham Grant

The Next Mrs. Parrish by Liv Constantine

What You Leave Behind by Wanda M. Morris

Little Rot by Akwaeke Emezi

This is Why We Lied by Karin Slaughter