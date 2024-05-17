Riot Headline The Best Hardcover and Paperback Deals of the Amazon Book Sale (UPDATED May 17, 2024)
The Most Anticipated Mysteries and Thrillers of 2024, According to Goodreads

Break out your TBR and brace yourself for an onslaught of exciting mysteries and thrillers out this year! Goodreads has put together a list of the most-anticipated mystery and thriller new releases. These are the titles that have been added to users’ Want to Read shelves the most often.

Some big names immediately jump out–fans of Ruth Ware, Harlan Coben, and Akwaeke Emezi, there’s something here for you. Find the sequel to a Reese’s Book Club Pick, a new book from the author of The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle, a detective mystery surrounding the reappearance of a missing girl, and much much more.

Here are some of the most-anticipated mystery and thriller books out in 2024:

book cover for One Perfect Couple by Ruth Ware. Large, lime green text over dark blue palm fronds

One Perfect Couple by Ruth Ware

The Return of Ellie Black by Emiko Jean

The Last Murder at the End of the World by Stuart Turton

The Nature of Disappearing by Kimi Cunningham Grant

The Next Mrs. Parrish by Liv Constantine

What You Leave Behind by Wanda M. Morris

Little Rot by Akwaeke Emezi

This is Why We Lied by Karin Slaughter

book cover for The Return of Ellie Black by Emiko Jean. White title text and blue author text over an orange silhouette of a young woman and black silhouette of a tall weed.

Camino Ghosts by John Grisham

Think Twice by Harlan Coben

The Bitter Truth by Shanora Williams

Middle of the Night by Riley Sager

The Unwedding by Ally Condie

Society of Lies by Lauren Ling Brown

Read the full list of the most-anticipated mystery and thriller books of 2024 at Goodreads.

