The Most Anticipated Mysteries and Thrillers of 2024, According to Goodreads
Break out your TBR and brace yourself for an onslaught of exciting mysteries and thrillers out this year! Goodreads has put together a list of the most-anticipated mystery and thriller new releases. These are the titles that have been added to users’ Want to Read shelves the most often.
Some big names immediately jump out–fans of Ruth Ware, Harlan Coben, and Akwaeke Emezi, there’s something here for you. Find the sequel to a Reese’s Book Club Pick, a new book from the author of The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle, a detective mystery surrounding the reappearance of a missing girl, and much much more.
Here are some of the most-anticipated mystery and thriller books out in 2024:
One Perfect Couple by Ruth Ware
The Return of Ellie Black by Emiko Jean
The Last Murder at the End of the World by Stuart Turton
The Nature of Disappearing by Kimi Cunningham Grant
The Next Mrs. Parrish by Liv Constantine
What You Leave Behind by Wanda M. Morris
Little Rot by Akwaeke Emezi
This is Why We Lied by Karin Slaughter
Camino Ghosts by John Grisham
Think Twice by Harlan Coben
The Bitter Truth by Shanora Williams
Middle of the Night by Riley Sager
The Unwedding by Ally Condie
Society of Lies by Lauren Ling Brown
Read the full list of the most-anticipated mystery and thriller books of 2024 at Goodreads.
