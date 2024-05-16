Riot Headline The Best Hardcover and Paperback Deals of the Amazon Book Sale (UPDATED May 16, 2024)
The Most Anticipated New Books of Summer 2024, According to Goodreads

Welcome to Thursday! I would like a prize for pulling myself away from This Strange Eventful History this morning. I hope you’re reading something that’s keeping you equally enthralled.

📚 Here are the most anticipated new books of summer according to Goodreads.

🏖️ We’ve got beachy new releases and delicious snack pairings to make your summer book club easy-breezy.

💖 Tropes are one of the best parts of reading romance. This is your guide to enemies-to-lovers.

🏳️‍🌈 Raise loving readers with 10 inclusive queer board books for baby’s first library.

🐉 Amazon’s big book sale includes a ton of great sci-fi and fantasy hardcovers.

🧙 The official trailer for Wicked is here.