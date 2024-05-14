New Trailer for The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2
A new trailer has been released for season two of The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power, and it features Sauron’s new look. The official description is: “Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Building on Season 1’s epic scope and ambition, Season 2 of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other.”
The new reason releases August 29th on Prime Video.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
