Watch the Trailer for IT ENDS WITH US, Adapted from the Colleen Hoover Novel
A new trailer has dropped for It Ends with Us, adapted from the novel It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover. The book became a hit on BookTok, dominating the bestseller lists for many months. Of course, that spike in popularity also drew some backlash.
The movie adaptation stars Blake Lively as Lily Bloom, Justin Baldoni as Ryle Kincaid, and Brandon Sklenar as Atlas Corrigan. The official description is:
It Ends With Us, the first Colleen Hoover novel adapted for the big screen, tells the compelling story of Lily Bloom (Blake Lively), a woman who overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life in Boston and chase a lifelong dream of opening her own business. A chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni) sparks an intense connection, but as the two fall deeply in love, Lily begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents’ relationship. When Lily’s first love, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar), suddenly reenters her life, her relationship with Ryle is upended, and Lily realizes she must learn to rely on her own strength to make an impossible choice for her future.
Directed by Justin Baldoni and produced by Alex Saks, Jamey Heath, and Christy Hall. The film stars Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj, Amy Morton and Brandon Sklenar, from a screenplay by Christy Hall, based on the book by Colleen Hoover.
It Ends With Us releases August 9th exclusively in theaters. You can watch the trailer below. Content warning for an abusive relationship.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
