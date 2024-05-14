Nobel Prize-Winning Author Alice Munro has Died at 92
Canadian writer Alice Munro died on May 13th in her home in Ontario. She was 92 years old. She is considered one of the masters of the short story, well-respected in the literary world. She won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2013, with the Academy saying she could “accommodate the entire epic complexity of the novel in just a few short pages.”
A short list of the awards she has won for her work include three Governor General’s Literary Awards, two Giller Prizes, multiple Trillium Prizes and Libris Awards, England’s W. H. Smith Book Award, Italy’s Pescara prize, the National Book Critics Circle Award, and more. Her work has been translated into 13 languages, and her stories has appeared in The Atlantic Monthly, Harper’s Magazine, The New Yorker, and The Paris Review. She was also the writer in residence at the University of British Columbia and the University of Queensland.
If you’re looking to get started reading Alice Munro’s short stories, her most popular collections are Dear Life, Runaway, and Too Much Happiness. You can also pick up a selection of her work in My Best Short Stories.
You can read more about Alice Munro at the New York Times.
