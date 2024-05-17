The 2024 Eisner Award Nominees Are Here

If you’re a comics lover or want to dip your foot into the comics world, look no further than this year’s slate of Eisner Award nominees. The Eisners are given for excellence and achievement in comics and among the most prestigious honors given to comic creators and their work. They are given to comics published in the United States, though creators themselves do not need to be American.

The award began in 1988, and as of 2024, Eisners are given in 32 categories. This year’s nominees include over 150 different titles, both in print and online. Several titles and creators were nominated in multiple categories.