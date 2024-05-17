The 2024 Eisner Award Nominees Are Here
If you’re a comics lover or want to dip your foot into the comics world, look no further than this year’s slate of Eisner Award nominees. The Eisners are given for excellence and achievement in comics and among the most prestigious honors given to comic creators and their work. They are given to comics published in the United States, though creators themselves do not need to be American.
The award began in 1988, and as of 2024, Eisners are given in 32 categories. This year’s nominees include over 150 different titles, both in print and online. Several titles and creators were nominated in multiple categories.
Here are a handful of the categories and their nominees.
Best Single Issue/One Shot
- Horologist by Jared Lee and Cross
- Nightwing #105 by Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo
- Star Trek: Day of Blood—Shax’s Best Day by Ryan North and Derek Charm
- Superman 2023 Annual by Joshua Williamson and others
- Sweet Paprika: Black, White, & Pink by Mirka Andolfo and others
Best Publication for Kids
- Buzzing by Samuel Sattin and Rye Hickman
- Mabuhay! by Zachary Sterling
- Mexikid: A Graphic Memoir by Pedro Martín
- Missing You by Phellip Willian and Melissa Garabeli. translation by Fabio Ramos
- Saving Sunshine by Saadia Faruqi and Shazleen Khan
Best Publication for Teens
- Blackward by Lawrence Lindell
- Danger and Other Unknown Risks by Ryan North and Erica Henderson
- Frontera by Julio Anta and Jacoby Salcedo
- Lights by Brenna Thummler
- Monstrous: A Transracial Adoption Story by Sarah Myer
- My Girlfriend’s Child vol. 1 by Mamoru Aoi, translation by Hana Allen
Best Graphic Memoir
- Family Style: Memories of an American from Vietnam by Thien Pham
- A First Time for Everything by Dan Santat
- In Limbo by Deb JJ Lee
- Memento Mori by Tiitu Takalo, translation by Maria Schroderus
- Sunshine: How One Camp Taught Me About Life, Death, and Hope by Jarrett J. Krosoczka
- The Talk by Darrin Bell
Best Graphic Album
- Ashes by Álvaro Ortiz, translation by Eva Ibarzabal (Top Shelf/IDW)
- Eden II by K. Wroten (Fantagraphics)
- A Guest in the House by Emily Carroll (First Second/Macmillan)
- Parasocial by Alex De Campi and Erica Henderson (Image)
- Roaming by Mariko Tamaki and Jillian Tamaki (Drawn & Quarterly)
Best Webcomic
- Asturias: The Origin of a Flag by Javi de Castro
- Daughter of a Thousand Faces by Vel (Velinxi)
- Lore Olympus by Rachel Smythe
- Matchmaker, vol. 6 by Cam Marshall
- 3rd Voice by Evan Dahm
- Unfamiliar by Haley Newsome
You can see the full slate of categories and nominees on the Comic-Con website.
Winners will be announced at San Diego Comic-Con during a gala awards ceremony on July 26.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- Watch the Trailer for IT ENDS WITH US, Adapted from the Colleen Hoover Novel
- The Best Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Horror of the Summer, According to Goodreads
- The Most Anticipated Books of Summer, According to Goodreads
- Here’s the Official Trailer for Wicked
- Nobel Prize-Winning Author Alice Munro has Died at 92
- New Trailer for The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2
- Three Retro American Girls Are Back!
- The 2024 Barnes & Noble Children’s & Young Adult Book Award Winners
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists