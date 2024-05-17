Riot Headline The Best Hardcover and Paperback Deals of the Amazon Book Sale (UPDATED May 16, 2024)
The 2024 Eisner Award Nominees Are Here

If you’re a comics lover or want to dip your foot into the comics world, look no further than this year’s slate of Eisner Award nominees. The Eisners are given for excellence and achievement in comics and among the most prestigious honors given to comic creators and their work. They are given to comics published in the United States, though creators themselves do not need to be American.

The award began in 1988, and as of 2024, Eisners are given in 32 categories. This year’s nominees include over 150 different titles, both in print and online. Several titles and creators were nominated in multiple categories.

Here are a handful of the categories and their nominees.

Best Single Issue/One Shot

  • Horologist by Jared Lee and Cross

Best Publication for Kids

  • Buzzing by Samuel Sattin and Rye Hickman
  • Missing You by Phellip Willian and Melissa Garabeli. translation by Fabio Ramos

Best Publication for Teens

  • Frontera by Julio Anta and Jacoby Salcedo 

Best Graphic Memoir

  • Sunshine: How One Camp Taught Me About Life, Death, and Hope by Jarrett J. Krosoczka

Best Graphic Album

  • Ashes by Álvaro Ortiz, translation by Eva Ibarzabal (Top Shelf/IDW)
  • Parasocial by Alex De Campi and Erica Henderson (Image)
  • Roaming by Mariko Tamaki and Jillian Tamaki (Drawn & Quarterly)

Best Webcomic

  • Asturias: The Origin of a Flag by Javi de Castro

You can see the full slate of categories and nominees on the Comic-Con website.

Winners will be announced at San Diego Comic-Con during a gala awards ceremony on July 26.

