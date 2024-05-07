8 of the Best Translated Historical Fiction Novels

Rachel is a writer from Arkansas, most at home surrounded by forests and animals much like a Disney Princess. She spends most of her time writing stories and playing around in imaginary worlds. You can follow her writing at rachelbrittain.com. Twitter and Instagram: @rachelsbrittain

Translated fiction provides a window into cultures and experiences outside the ones we know. It’s one of the reasons I love to read novels in translation. They’re a marriage between two writers, author and translator, working together to tell two different stories the same way. That’s a feat in and of itself, especially since most people can’t or don’t read a novel in both its original and translated languages to note similarities and differences. How genuinely does the translator capture the original author’s voice, prose, tone? Most of us will never know. But on the other hand, we gain access to a story we might never read otherwise. And stories, like languages, provide so much insight into how people think.

Translated historical fiction adds the element of a place’s unique history, as well. These eight translated historical fiction novels tackle colonialist pasts, reimagine empires, and feature some real people and places. You’ll be swept away in the prose — prose that took not one but two writers to get to you — and lose yourself in incredible stories set in near and faraway places. It’s the perfect start to explore the world because only through learning about the past can we begin to understand what’s going on in the present.