The Most Anticipated Books of Summer, According to Goodreads
There’s something about summer books that just hits different. The folks at Goodreads know we’re dream about long, sun-soaked days (so much extra time for reading!) and the vacations/staycations/breaks in routine that the season brings, so they’ve released a list of the most anticipated new books of summer. The list is comprised of the titles that Goodreads users have added to their Want to Read shelves most often.
Variety being the spice of literary life, the list spans just about every genre you can think of, though I have to note I’m surprised there isn’t a standalone romantasy section. Fear not if dragon smut is your thing, though. There are plenty books for you on the list, they’re just spread across the fantasy, romance, and young adult categories. Let’s get into some of the highlights.
Most Anticipated Contemporary & Historical Fiction of Summer 2024
Fire Exit by Morgan Talty
Long Island Compromise by Taffy Brodesser-Akner
The Seventh Veil of Salome by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
The Volcano Daughters by Gina María Balibrera
Most Anticipated Mysteries & Thrillers of Summer 2024
The Midnight Feast by Lucy Foley
What You Leave Behind by Wanda M. Morris
The God of the Woods by Liz Moore
Most Anticipated Fantasy Novels of Summer 2024
The Bright Sword by Lev Grossman
The Dead Cat Tail Assassins by P. Djèli Clark
The Night Ends With Fire by K.X. Song
Lady MacBeth by Ava Reid
The Most Anticipated Sci-Fi Novels of Summer 2024
The Most Anticipated Horror Novels of Summer 2024
Horror Movie by Paul Tremblay
The Eyes Are the Best Part by Monika Kim
Bury Your Gays by Chuck Tingle
I Was a Teenage Slasher by Stephen Graham Jones
The Most Anticipated Romance Novels of Summer 2024
Not in Love by Ali Hazelwood
The Pairing by Casey McQuiston
The Truth According to Ember by Danica Nava
Daydream by Hannah Grace
The Most Anticipated Young Adult Novels of Summer 2024
Children of Anguish and Anarchy by Tomi Adeyemi
Reckless by Lauren Roberts
The Ravenous Fate by Hayley Dennings
Of Jade and Dragons by Amber Chen
The Most Anticipated Nonfiction of Summer 2024
I’m Mostly Here to Enjoy Myself by Glynnis MacNicol
Hip-Hop is History by Questlove
Cue the Sun!: The Invention of Reality TV by Emily Nussbaum
I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This But I’m Going to Anyway by Chelsea Devantez
Check out the full list of the most anticipated books of summer at Goodreads.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- Here’s the Official Trailer for Wicked
- Nobel Prize-Winning Author Alice Munro has Died at 92
- New Trailer for The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2
- Three Retro American Girls Are Back!
- The 2024 Barnes & Noble Children’s & Young Adult Book Award Winners
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- The 2024 Locus Awards Finalists Are Here
- The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week
- BookTok Bookshelves Coming to UK Cities Soon