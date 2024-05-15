Riot Headline The Best Hardcover and Paperback Deals of the Amazon Book Sale
The Most Anticipated Books of Summer, According to Goodreads

There’s something about summer books that just hits different. The folks at Goodreads know we’re dream about long, sun-soaked days (so much extra time for reading!) and the vacations/staycations/breaks in routine that the season brings, so they’ve released a list of the most anticipated new books of summer. The list is comprised of the titles that Goodreads users have added to their Want to Read shelves most often.

Variety being the spice of literary life, the list spans just about every genre you can think of, though I have to note I’m surprised there isn’t a standalone romantasy section. Fear not if dragon smut is your thing, though. There are plenty books for you on the list, they’re just spread across the fantasy, romance, and young adult categories. Let’s get into some of the highlights.

Most Anticipated Contemporary & Historical Fiction of Summer 2024

Fire Exit cover

Fire Exit by Morgan Talty

Long Island Compromise by Taffy Brodesser-Akner

The Seventh Veil of Salome by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

The Volcano Daughters by Gina María Balibrera

Most Anticipated Mysteries & Thrillers of Summer 2024

The Midnight Feast cover

The Midnight Feast by Lucy Foley

What You Leave Behind by Wanda M. Morris

The God of the Woods by Liz Moore

Most Anticipated Fantasy Novels of Summer 2024

The Bright Sword cover

The Bright Sword by Lev Grossman

The Dead Cat Tail Assassins by P. Djèli Clark

The Night Ends With Fire by K.X. Song

Lady MacBeth by Ava Reid

The Most Anticipated Sci-Fi Novels of Summer 2024

The Stardust Grail cover

The Stardust Grail by Yume Kitasei

All This and More by Peng Shepherd

Hum by Helen Phillips

The Most Anticipated Horror Novels of Summer 2024

Horror Movie cover

Horror Movie by Paul Tremblay

The Eyes Are the Best Part by Monika Kim

Bury Your Gays by Chuck Tingle

I Was a Teenage Slasher by Stephen Graham Jones

The Most Anticipated Romance Novels of Summer 2024

Not in Love cover

Not in Love by Ali Hazelwood

The Pairing by Casey McQuiston

The Truth According to Ember by Danica Nava

Daydream by Hannah Grace

The Most Anticipated Young Adult Novels of Summer 2024

Children of Anguish and Anarchy

Children of Anguish and Anarchy by Tomi Adeyemi

Reckless by Lauren Roberts

The Ravenous Fate by Hayley Dennings

Of Jade and Dragons by Amber Chen

The Most Anticipated Nonfiction of Summer 2024

I’m Mostly Here to Enjoy Myself by Glynnis MacNicol

Hip-Hop is History by Questlove

Cue the Sun!: The Invention of Reality TV by Emily Nussbaum

I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This But I’m Going to Anyway by Chelsea Devantez

Check out the full list of the most anticipated books of summer at Goodreads.

