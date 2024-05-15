Here’s the Official Trailer for Wicked

The second official trailer for Wicked was just released today. The first trailer aired during this year’s Super Bowl. The new movie is an adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical, which itself was based on Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire.

This film adaptation is directed by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians), and stars Cynthia Erivo as the green-skinned Elphaba, and Ariana Grande as the popular witch Glinda.

The trailer opens with a question: “Are people born wicked? Or do they have wickedness thrust upon them?”

We then get introduced to the fantastical Shiz University, a magical school where Elphaba and Glinda attend, and where they become roommates. We discover that the Wizard of Oz has been waiting for someone with Elphaba’s talent, and she’s summoned to the Emerald City.

The movie comes to theaters November 27, 2024.

