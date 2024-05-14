Three Retro American Girls Are Back!

If you’re of a certain age, you remember the era of the original American Girl Dolls. Maybe you still have the ones from your youth or you pine to track one down to share with the young people in your life (or you simply reminisce via books like Dolls of Our Lives by podcast duo Mary Mahoney and Allison Horrocks). Well, you’re in luck–Mattel announced the re-release of three American Girl Classics.

Kirsten Larsen, originally released in 1986; Addy Walker, originally released in 1993; and Josefina Montoya, originally released in 1997 are back. Each of the Girls are available now, with two different versions. You can snag Kirsten, Addy, or Josefina dolls with their respective Meet books, alongside the outfits and accessories related to those introductory stories and/or you can grab the Kirsten, Addy, or Josefina dolls with the Happy Birthday stories, outfits, and accessories.

Each of the girls come with their original outfits and looks, and the books joining the dolls are the original covers. Kirsten was an archived doll, though she was brought back in a special 35th anniversary edition in 2021–this version has Kirsten returning back as close to her original look as possible. Neither Addy and Josefina have not been archived, but their outfits and stories have been updated slightly over their time.

All three dolls are available for $150 each at the American Girl website now. They will arrive in their original packaging style, sure to hit many nostalgia buttons hard (or as is the case for many, allow healing of an inner child who never got to own such a doll as a child but may be able to now as an adult!).