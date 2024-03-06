Reading Rainbow Documentary Trailer Drops

Last week, we wrote about the Reading Rainbow documentary, titled Butterfly in the Sky, and how it was being released in select AMC theaters on March 17th. Well, now there’s a trailer!

In between early clips from the show and its iconic theme song playing, LeVar Burton and other Reading Rainbow creators talk about how the show came to be. One person mentioned how the goal of the show was to “get kids reading more, because they will watch Reading Rainbow, and they will go get those books,” but no one believed it would work initially.

Other authors and entertainers — like Whoopi Goldberg and Jason Reynolds — speak on the influence and appeal of the show before the trailer ends with LeVar Burton giving a throwback nod to his famous line from the show: “But you don’t have to take my word for it.”

After its premiere in select AMC theaters on March 17th and 20th, Butterfly in the Sky will have a full run in New York, and later become available for streaming through Prime Video and Apple TV+ on April 30th.

