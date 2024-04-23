In recent months, PEN America has received a lot of criticism over being perceived as not taking a strong stance for Palestinian writers. Over a thousand writers signed an open letter saying, in part, “We demand PEN America release an official statement about the 225 poets, playwrights, journalists, scholars and novelists killed in Gaza and name their murderer: Israel, a Zionist colonial state funded by the U.S. government.”

Following this, roughly half of the writers nominated for PEN America awards withdrew from consideration, including nine of the ten nominees for the PEN/Jean Stein Book Award, which comes with a $75,000 prize.